‘Cake Boss’ Star Buddy Valastro Receives Love And Support From Hoboken After His Mother’s Death

Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro is receiving a whole lot of love and support from his fans and viewers, especially those from Hoboken. The star of the TLC reality series recently went through a difficult phase following the passing of his mother, Mary.

Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro recently thanked the people of Hoboken for the outpouring of love and support after his mother, Mary, passed away on June 22. Per Delish, the people of Hoboken showered his bakery, Carlo’s Bake Shop, with a display of flowers. This can be seen as Hoboken’s reciprocation of Buddy’s love for his roots, as the reality star previously told the publication that he will “never, ever forget where I come from.”

Buddy was moved by Hoboken’s heartwarming gesture and shared the said photo on his Instagram page. Hundreds of fans showed their support for the Cake Boss star, especially after he announced that he would be temporarily shutting down his bakeries worldwide.

The flowers just kept coming in until there were so many that it covered the entire bakery. Cappelletti Florist, who created the designs, said that the arrangements were done as a tribute to Mary’s personality.

The Cake Boss‘ star’s mother, Mary, died at the age of 69 following an eight-year battle with ALS. Per People, Buddy and his entire family were “absolutely crushed” following the death of their mother.

The family’s representative, however, said that the Cake Boss star and his family were “relieved” that Mary is no longer suffering, especially since her condition has deteriorated in the months preceding her death. All of Mary’s children were by her side at the moment of her death.

The 40-year-old star of Cake Boss announced his mother’s passing on his social media accounts. Buddy has also been sharing photos of his mother through his accounts to pay tribute to his mother and raise awareness for ALS.

In 2014, Buddy participated in the Ice Bucket Challenge, which was created to raise awareness for ALS. Buddy told the publication in an earlier interview that the condition can affect even the liveliest and most independent people.

The Cake Boss star has also launched a foundation called Mama Mary Foundation to raise funds for those afflicted with the same condition as his mother. Thousands of fans showed their love and support for Buddy and the Valastro family.

