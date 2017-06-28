Katy Perry Says John Mayer Was Her Favorite Sexual Partner — He Says He Wouldn’t ‘Do It Again’

Katy Perry revealed that John Mayer was her favorite sexual partner earlier this month but he remembers being 32 (the age he dated Perry) and he doesn’t “want to do it again.”

Perry said Mayer was the best in bed

When Katy Perry revealed some information about previous lovers on YouTube Live earlier this month, Diplo responded by saying he “didn’t even remember having sex.”

Katy Perry ranked three of her former sexual partners, saying singer-songwriter John Mayer was the best.

Now, John Mayer has finally responded to Perry’s comments, telling Rolling Stone,”I don’t have a cool-enough thought for you. I’ve hacked this game.

“I pay very little of the price of fame now. I get to play the music that moves me the most. I’m having the time of my life. I’m 39—I remember 32. I don’t wanna do it again.”

Katy Perry even told The Late Late Show host James Corden on her YouTube Live stream that “they’re all amazing lovers and I would have sex with all of them” again.

The “Swish Swish” singer dated John Mayer on and off for about three years from 2012 to 2015.

Is he over her?

John Mayer told the New York Times that his song “Still Feel Like Your Man” was about Katy Perry.

“Who else would I be thinking about?”

Buffalo, Charlotte, Kansas City, Grand Rapids! Got a Citi????? Your Witness: The Tour presale starts at 10am local! www.katyperry.com A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Jun 13, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

The singer-songwriter said that it was a “testament” to the fact that he hasn’t dated many other women since breaking up with Perry.

“That was my only relationship. So it’s like, give me this, people.”

Ready to settle down

Mayer also said that despite hardly dating since his breakup with Perry in 2015, he’d really like to settle down and raise a family of his own.

Do you like it? It’s “Autumn Sunrise”! A post shared by johnmayer (@johnmayer) on Jun 24, 2017 at 10:34pm PDT

The 39-year-old also said that he had wished he had a partner to throw him a 40th birthday party this year.

“I want the baby with the protective earphones [at my concerts]… I’m right on time for my career, and I’m running late for my life. “

Check out the full YouTube Live that Katy Perry did earlier this week.

What do you think about what John Mayer said in response to Katy Perry calling him her favorite sexual partner?

Let us know in the comments section below.

A real good time. ⚡️????@jayblakesberg A post shared by johnmayer (@johnmayer) on Jun 10, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

[Featured Image by Ian Gavan/Stringer/Getty Images and Jesse Grant/Stringer/Getty Images]