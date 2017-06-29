Pornhub Hooks Up Sex Toys To Adult Movies — Mimics Sexual Movements On Screen

It sounds like the safest way to have sex with strangers and it also sounds a little on the naughty side, but what an adult does in the privacy of their own home is really nobody else’s business, except for maybe Pornhub. This company has made it their business by announcing their new compatibility with interactive sex toys.

Tech Crunch suggests that this move by Pornhub will spike an interest in “teledildonics,” which sounds like a word coined for high-tech dildos. While watching these interactive adult movies, a woman or a man can feel the motion that is playing out on the screen as they watch the film.

Pornhub’s V.P. Corey Price said that the company expects this new interactive viewing “to be extremely popular amongst our fans.” The company launched a VR category last year that is now receiving more than a million views a day.

Price said that this is a way for Pornhub’s fans to “immerse themselves” in the content that they are watching. He feels that the fans are “constantly looking” to become part of the content they are viewing and this should do the trick. He also said, “Our interactive category goes a long way towards providing them with a complete virtual experience.”

The videos are free from Pornhub, but to get the full experience you will need to purchase a $249.00 Kiiroo Onyxor and the $199.95 Fleshlight Launch male masturbator, according to PC Magazine. If you have one of these items, all you need to do is just download the Feel Connect app for iOS or Android. Then the next step is to connect the sex toy with your smartphone. This is just another aspect of your life delivered via smartphones, which may lead you to wonder what your ancestors did without them.

According Tech Crunch, the devices used for this new level of involvement are “articulated sex jars” for men or women. Certain videos are pre-coded so when you watch it on Pornhub it will send signals to the wireless sex toys that “recreate the action seen on the screen.” They will actually mimic what is going on in the movie, making the user feel like a big part of the action. These wireless sex toys have motors and actuators that create the motion that goes along with what you are seeing on the screen at the time.

Twitter users are very well informed about this new Pornhub option. The tweets are massive today over this new offering from the site.

#VergeTech PornHub now has videos that synchronize with connected sex toys https://t.co/Z950wKURxS — BeckyCortino (@BeckyCortino) June 28, 2017

A few decades back people worried that computers and robots would take over their jobs, and today in some cases this has happened. Will people start worrying about these computerized sex toys hooked up to these interactive movies taking the place of a real live partner?

According to Tech Crunch, the author of the article “reviewed the Kiiroo Onyx,” which is the name for one of the interactive devices, and while they found the movie a bit “devoid of content,” they called the experience “fun.”

The interactive sex toys have names like the Kiiroo Onyx and the Fleshlight Launch. Both are described as “essentially an articulated sex jar” by Tech Crunch. The company is currently working on the Kiiroo Pearl, which is “a vibrator that sends motion signals to an Onyx.”

Strobe lights, moving seats, the scent of coffee. Is this the future of movie theaters? https://t.co/w3J8c8IN6y pic.twitter.com/1YJ2JXv6ZT — ZESTRON (@ZESTRONOfficial) September 13, 2016

Pornhub is striving to provide the website’s fans with the “complete virtual experience.” This sounds a bit along the lines of what some of the high-tech movie houses have tried in the past to bring their customers a virtual experience with the chairs moving in sync with the movie. The arrival of these moving movie seats was reported a few years back by the New York Times. These were movies for all ages and the chairs weren’t made to be sexually stimulating, just adventurous.

[Featured Image by Anonymous/AP Images]