‘Star Wars: Forces Of Destiny’: Ahsoka Episode Set in ‘Clone Wars’ Era, Major Reveal Teased

Fans would be happy to know that Ahsoka Tano’s segment in the animated micro-series Star Wars: Forces of Destiny will revisit Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

With a lot more to explore in that era, many fans are still hoping that Disney and Lucasfilm will revive the animated series, which ended in 2014 after six seasons, and it looks like the studios are doing just that with Star Wars: Forces of Destiny.

Ashley Eckstein, the voice of Ahsoka in both the ongoing Star Wars Rebels and Clone Wars, revealed in the latest episode of The Star Wars Show what fans can expect in the micro-series as far as her character goes.

“I spent so much time with Ahsoka in the Clone Wars era and I miss that time. That’s the Ahsoka obviously that I bonded with the most and there are still so many stories to be told. We get to find out more about her relationship with Padme and even more with Anakin.”

While a Clone Wars revival is not on the table at the moment, Star Wars: Forces of Destiny will in a way fill in some gaps or lost time in the series. More importantly, it is considered canon and will have an impact on the state of the characters within the Star Wars saga may it be in film or the animated shows. This makes Ahsoka’s story in the micro-series a bigger deal. As Eckstein explained:

“These are moments that easily could have been in a Clone Wars episode. One of the scenes I recorded was a really nice touching moment between Ahsoka and Padme. It was almost like an extension of that episode.”

While talking about the latest short she recorded for Star Wars: Forces of Destiny, Eckstein almost gave away a spoiler, teasing that the episode will shock viewers.

Whatever she almost let slip, it almost certainly has something to do with how the story connects to Star Wars Rebels or Clone Wars and is a huge revelation or development for Ahsoka.

“Oh gosh, I almost gave it away… I could hear [Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels creator Dave Filoni] in the background saying Eckstein, don’t say that. But yeah, there’s information in there that everyone would want to know.”

Set to focus on the beloved female characters in the franchise, Star Wars: Forces of Destiny will be released as animated shorts that are two to three minutes in length.

Aside from Ahsoka, iconic heroes namely Princess Leia, Rey, Jyn Erso and Sabine Wren will also be protagonists in their own episodes for the micro-series while Maz Kanata will be the narrator.

Apart from Star Wars: Forces of Destiny, Ahsoka will also have a huge presence in the fourth and final season of Star Wars Rebels as the animated show will reveal the aftermath of her showdown with Darth Vader that took place in the second season.

New episodes of Star Wars: Forces of Destiny will be released everyday on Disney’s YouTube channel at 10 a.m. PT starting July 3. It will then debut on Disney Channel come July 9. It is unknown at the moment when Ahsoka’s will air.

[Featured Image by Disney and Lucasfilm Animation]