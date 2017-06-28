Princess Diana Reportedly Wanted Camilla Parker Bowles Dead, As New Details Emerge On Camilla’s Tell-All Book

New details surrounding the infamous love triangle between Princess Diana, Prince Charles, and Camilla Parker Bowles are emerging online, including Diana’s alleged plans to get Camilla killed and Charles’ heartbreak when he found out she was getting married to Andrew Parker Bowles. All of these details and more will be featured on Camilla’s tell-all book, The Duchess: The Untold Story.

Princess Diana allegedly threatened to kill Camilla Parker Bowles in a late-night phone call, as new details on Camilla’s biography have been released by Independent. During the said phone call, Diana, who was already feeling paranoid over Charles and Camilla’s relationship, told the now-Duchess of Cornwall that she had sent “someone to kill you.”

“They’re outside in the garden. Look out of the window; can you see them?”

Not only was Diana supposedly keeping tabs on Camilla, but she was also looking out for Charles’ affairs through his private secretary, Patrick Jephson. The biography, written by royal biographer Penny Junor, states that Diana wrote him a note, saying that she knows he is being “disloyal” to her.

Camilla and Charles’ affair has been a very controversial one — with some alleging that it had something to do with Diana’s death in 1996. Their romance, however, goes years before Diana was slated to marry Charles.

Camilla and Charles had an instant connection when they were introduced by a common friend, Lucia Santa Cruz. While Charles and Camilla’s love for each other was undeniable, Camilla was not deemed fit to become the Prince of Wales’ wife.

Further details on Camilla’s tell-all book from People also recount Charles’ heartbreak when he found out that Camilla was set to marry Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973. Camilla reportedly informed Charles about her upcoming wedding through a letter, which broke the heart of the Prince of Wales.

“Her letter broke the prince’s heart. In great distress, he fired off anguished letters of his own to his nearest and dearest.”

Charles couldn’t accept the fact that his first love was already getting married to someone else. The biography claims that Charles tried to stop Camilla from marrying Andrew by writing her a letter, but his attempts were futile.

As years went by, Camilla and Charles stopped talking to each other out of respect for their own partners. However, it didn’t help that Camilla’s husband, Andrew, was allegedly having affairs of his own, and Charles’ marriage to Diana was already falling apart, so they found comfort and solitary in the company of one another.

Charles and Camilla’s romance eventually became public when the Prince of Wales himself admitted to the affair in 1994, which prompted Andrew to file a divorce from Camilla. Despite the controversy surrounding Charles and Camilla’s relationship and Charles’ insistence that he would never get married again, the couple tied the knot in 2005.

