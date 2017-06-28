Jennifer Lawrence Loves Dog More Than Boyfriend Darren Aronofsky? Oscar Winner Shoots Down Plane Comment

Jennifer Lawrence has been dating boyfriend Darren Aronofsky now for nine months, but it looks like she loves her pet dog more! The Oscar winner, after making news with her pole dancing skills in Austria, has shown just how much she loves her dog Pippi Lawrence Stocking.

When a paparazzi attempted to pet her dog, she scooped her up and used some choice words to ward off unwanted touch.

“Don’t touch my dog you f****** loser,” she said according to Evening Standard.

This was also after the same photographer made a comment about how her private plane failed to work mid flight. The aircraft had to make an emergency landing after losing two engines. Luckily, she managed to escape any harm.

Back on soil, the Oscar winner has been growing closer to the two loves of her life — Pippi and Darren.

“Jennifer Lawrence knows date night isn’t complete without her pup,” reports People Magazine. “The 26-year-old actress brought along her dog Pippi to get dinner with her boyfriend, director Darren Aronofsky, 48, on Saturday.”

JLaw and Darren were dining together at Nobu, a choice seafront restaurant frequented by many Hollywood A-listers. Despite her harrowing experience on her private plane and with the paparazzi, the 26-year-old actress seemed to be in good spirits as she bonded with her boyfriend.

“They seemed great,” an insider commented. “She was laughing a lot.”

She has been seeing the Oscar-nominated director since September, making her first public appearance with him in New York around New Year’s Eve. Even their first sighting involved her dog Pippi, as they were seen taking a walk with her. Seeing how Pippi has been in her life longer, it makes sense that Jennifer feels more tied to her.

As a matter of fact, the Passengers actress loves to make known that she is completely in love with her dog, calling herself a “crazy dog lady.”

“If you walk into my home I have an acrylic painting of my dog above my fireplace,” she said on Late Night with Seth Meyers. “I would never [leave her alone]. I took her to the vet one time and they kept wanting to take her into the back, and they were like ‘People aren’t allowed back there,’ and I was like [screaming]. “They were like ma’am you have to be quiet you’re scaring the cats and dogs.”

Before meeting the 48-year-old director, JLaw was single for a long time. She has dated Chris Martin, the lead singer of Coldplay, and Nicholas Hoult, her X-Men co-star, but none of them lasted for a long time. She also never hid the fact that she has not seen action in a long time, saying that her “hymen [was] growing back.”

Such candid comments are what the fans love about the talented actress, who is also the hardest-working actress in the industry — one of the reason why she has not been able to date for a long time. In fact, she met Darren by working on Mother! together. The movie is set to be released on October 13, 2017.

