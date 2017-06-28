Beyonce And Jay Z To Pay $90M To $130M On Bel Air Mansion? Couple Goes Over $75 Million House Budget

Beyonce and Jay Z are reportedly in the process of buying a mansion worth $130 million. Additional sources say the celebrity couple is purchasing the Bel Air home for $90 million, which is still above their budget of $75 million.

Will Beyonce be the next princess of Bel Air?

Beyonce and Jay Z have reportedly been searching for the perfect Californian home for years to no avail. However, there is apparently a secret real estate deal going down in Bel Air.

The Carter family, which recently welcomed two additional members two weeks ago when Beyonce delivered twins, is reportedly in escrow.

TMZ reported that the news of Beyonce and Jay Z’s Bel Air mansion is all over the real estate community in the area.

The Bel Air home has quietly been shopped for $130 million and the Carters reportedly had a budget of $75 million.

The California mansion is 30,000 square feet on 1.86 acres, 8 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, 4 pools, a basketball court, recording studio, spa, and paddle tennis court.

Beyonce and Jay Z’s home is also fully furnished, although the musicians will likely redecorate.

Multiple real estate sources told reporters that the Bel Air mansion is currently in escrow but the exact price the home is being sold for is still unconfirmed.

Going over their budget… by a lot

Some sources claim the famous power couple is only paying $90 million for the $130 million home, while additional sources say that they are paying $120 million.

According to reports, the Bel Air home was purchased back in 2013 for only $15 million but the owners tore it down and have been working on construction for the past four years.

The Carters have also been frustrated looking for a place to call a permanent home for at least two years now without success.

A permanent home for the Carter 5

Beyonce and Jay Z were spotted returning from the hospital to their Malibu rental with their newborn twins recently.

The Carters are currently paying around $400,000 a month to stay in the luxury rental, according to E! News.

The famous couple is likely itching to move their growing family of five into a permanent residence.

Are you surprised that Beyonce and Jay Z are reportedly spending above their budget on a Bel Air mansion?

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Staff/Getty Images]