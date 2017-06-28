‘The Sims 4: Eco Living Stuff Pack’: EA Might Add More Than Just Laundry

Electronic Arts and Maxis might go the extra mile for The Sims 4: Eco Living Stuff Pack, an upcoming downloadable content (DLC) for the hit simulation game that they are working on with the Sims community.

Players have chosen the laundry gameplay system as the next feature to be added to the DLC in the latest poll conducted by the studios. It is slated to include a washing machine, dryer, hamper, clothes line and wash tub.

Interestingly, The Sims producer Graham Nordone revealed on Twitter that EA and Maxis are actually thinking of throwing in ironing boards in the Eco Living DLC.

“We’re considering it. It’s hard to say if it’ll fit yet – we’re focusing on the laundry items that were included in the survey first.”

He also talked a bit more on The Sims forums about the possibility of expanding The Sims 4 DLC beyond just laundry with the addition of the said item.

“Ironing boards are something we’re hoping to squeeze in; they weren’t included from the blurbs in the vote as we don’t yet know with confidence if they’ll fit.”

Stuff Packs in The Sims 4 are limited in scale and content compared to the typical Game Pack. There is only so much to cram in a Stuff Pack, so the developers make sure that everything that goes in there accurately serves the theme.

Since Nordone’s team is currently working on the laundry gameplay for the DLC, the game producer cannot say for certain at this time if ironing boards will make the cut.

As EA goes deeper into the development, The Sims 4 players can expect to learn new details about Eco Living Stuff Pack as well as the fate of the ironing boards in the weeks or months to come.

Meanwhile, Nordone suggested in another tweet that the process of doing laundry in The Sims 4: Eco Living Stuff Pack will be different from what fans expect.

He indicated this in response to a user who imagined how a day of a Sim would go in The Sims 4 DLC with doing laundry in the mix. The gamer envisioned it to involve washing clothes after basically every activity that the Sims does.

“Who said laundry would work like that in Sims 4? Keep an open mind and help influence the design process; that’s what this is all about.”

The next and penultimate step in the creation of The Sims 4: Eco Living Stuff Pack, where fans will be asked to pick the official icon for the DLC that will appear in the box art and the in-game catalog, will take place on September 6 to 8.

The final step of the process will be picking the official title of The Sims 4 DLC. Gamers will be requested to vote for the name they think “best summarizes the pack’s atmosphere and content.”

The Sims 4: Eco Living Stuff Pack in its final form will be released sometime next year.

[Featured Image by Electronic Arts and Maxis]