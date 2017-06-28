Kylie Jenner Reportedly Dumps Travis Scott After He Cheated On Her With 10 Women

According to recent reports, Kylie Jenner has moved on from Travis Scott after catching him cheating on her with at least 10 different women. The make-up mogul doesn’t have time for a wandering eye, so she’s allegedly kicked him to the curb and was already seen with someone else at Lana Del Rey’s birthday party last week.

A source close to Kylie Jenner says that the Lip Kit queen went through his phone and caught him sexting and planning to meet up with a variety of women behind her back, so she called it quits.

The same source alleged that the reality TV star was once so smitten with him that she stopped using birth control and wanted to get pregnant with his children. Hopefully, she won’t get a nasty surprise in a couple of months now that the pair has parted ways for good.

The pair recently got matching butterfly tattoos, which might just go to show that you shouldn’t get something so permanent with someone you haven’t known for that long. Fans of Kylie Jenner will know that the reality TV star recently broke up with her ex, Tyga, over trust issues and his ever mounting debt and reliance on Kylie. She and Tyga only called it quits in late March or early April, meaning she was pretty hard on the rebound.

According to insiders, Kylie Jenner and Travis recently had a long and serious discussion about trust and loyalty, and Kylie told him that if he ever cheated, she would be out. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like he heeded that warning, and instead, Travis was caught cheating on her behind her back.

My capsule collection with @quayaustralia is coming 7.11.17 #QUAYXKYLIE A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 27, 2017 at 4:12pm PDT

The 19-year-old make-up multimillionaire, however, has other things to worry about in her busy life. The star is cranking out new makeup lines, including collaborations with her older half sisters, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian.

She is also currently filming her own reality TV series, which focuses exclusively on her and her new found businesswoman side. Although her family may appear on the show, this is the first spinoff she has starred in that focuses exclusively on her life. It is unclear if the Travis drama will make the final cut.

[Featured Image by Bob Levey/Stringer/Getty Images]