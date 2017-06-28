NBA Rumors: New York Knicks Targeting Jeff Teague In NBA Free Agency

The New York Knicks have officially moved on from Phil Jackson after firing him earlier today. It is a step in the right direction for a team that has been struggling since Jackson took over. Now, the Knicks have shifted their attention to the future and are ready to be players in free agency.

According to a report from Ian Begley of ESPN, the Knicks and free agent point guard Jeff Teague have mutual interest.

Teague would be an ideal fit for the Knicks to help get out of the mediocrity that they have been stuck in for the last few seasons. The triangle offense will no longer be forced on head coach Jeff Hornacek and the Knicks will likely look to get back to a run-and-gun type of offense.

Last season, after being traded to the Indiana Pacers in the offseason, Teague got off to a slow start. By the end of the season, however, he was clicking on all cylinders with his hometown team. Indiana has interest in bringing Teague back, but with Paul George likely on his way out of town there is no guarantee that the two sides will reunite with a new contract.

During the 2016-17 season with the Pacers, Teague ended up averaging 15.3 points per game to go along with 7.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game. He shot 44.2 percent from the field overall and knocked down 35.7 percent from the three-point line. Teague played in all 82 regular season games, which would be a nice change of scenery for the Knicks, who had to worry about Derrick Rose’s health last season.

At 29 years old, Teague is without question a player to watch in free agency. He may not be viewed as an All-Star point guard anymore, but there is no denying that he is a playmaker. New York is trying to get back to being a playoff contender and adding Teague could be a stepping stone to get there.

Outside of the Knicks, there are plenty of teams that could use an upgrade at the point guard position. Teague will have plenty of offers to choose from when everything is said and done.

Expect to see the Knicks show serious interest in Teague right off the bat when free agency opens up on July 1. New York needs a true point guard and Teague could very well be their man. Whether Carmelo Anthony is on the roster or not, Teague looks like a perfect fit for the Knicks.

Do you think the New York Knicks should try to sign Jeff Teague this offseason? Which other free agents do you think they should target? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below!

[Featured Image by Darron Cummings/AP Images]