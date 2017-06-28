Watch Germany Vs. Mexico Confederations Cup Semifinal Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

After Chile edged past European Champion Portugal via penalty kicks on Wednesday, only the Germany vs. Mexico match — which will live stream from Russia on Thursday — remains to decide which two teams will battle for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, a tournament that serves as a warm-up of sorts for next year’s FIFA World Cup in Russia. And despite fielding a young and “experimental” side, Germany Manager Joachim Loew says that his reigning World Cup champs fully expect to take home the trophy from the Confederations Cup competition as well.

“In tournaments, we always come up with the objective to be in the final four,” the 57-year-old in his 12th year at the helm of the Germany national side said at a Wednesday press conference. “It is always the idea. But of course we want to press ahead to the final. The players are really hungry and yearning for it. I am positive about this group.”

The veteran manager left out most of his team’s core players for the Confederations Cup tournament, with Thomas Muller, Mats Hummels, Manuel Neuer, and other top stars all staying home to rest ahead of next year’s World Cup, where Germany will try to become only the third country to win back-to-back World Cups — and the first since Brazil accomplished the feat in 1958 and 1962.

Mexico boss Juan Carlos Osorio said at his Wednesday press confab that his team takes nothing for granted leading into the match, even though the Germans are sending a youthful squad into what is likely the biggest game of their lives.

“I think we’re going to play against a team that can be a great example to follow for those who believe in processes, in development,” Osorio said at the press conference. “It doesn’t matter if they’re young or not. What really matters is how much experience they have although they are young.”

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Germany vs. Mexico 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup semifinal match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Moscow Standard Time at Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi, Russia, on Thursday, June 29. For fans in the United States, that start time will be 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 11 a.m. Pacific. In the United Kingdom, the semifinal match starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Watch a preview of the elimination game between Germany and Mexico in the video below.

On Wednesday, Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo singlehandedly sent his team into the Confederations Cup final, saving three straight penalty kicks after his team and Portugal battled to a nil-nil stalemate. Chile won on penalty kicks by a 3-0 score.

Can El Tri of Mexico continue their unbeaten run in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, getting past a younger edition of the current World Cup holders to reach the tournament final against Chile on Sunday? Or will the youthful version of Die Mannschaft, aka reigning world champions Germany, live up to the accomplishments of their elders and top their manager’s confidence in them to grab that final spot for themselves? To find out, watch the Germany vs. Mexico FIFA Confederations Cup semifinal match live stream from 40,000-seat Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi, Russia, with streaming video provided by Fox Sports Go at this link, or by downloading the Fox Sports Go app to watch on tablet computers and smartphones.

Fox Sports Go also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV and Roku set-top streaming devices, allowing fans to watch the high-powered Germany vs. Mexico Confederations Cup semifinal match stream live on their TV sets.

Die Mannschaft and El Tri fans without credentials from a cable or satellite provider can watch the 2017 Confederations Cup second semifinal showdown anyway, streaming legally and for free on Sling TV by signing up for a seven-day free trial of the Sling “Blue” or “Orange” plans. Both include Fox Sports One, which carries the Germany vs. Mexico match live from Russia. The Sling TV plans can be accessed at this link.

Fans in the United Kingdom who want to watch a live stream of the Germany vs. Mexico FIFA Confederations Cup second semifinal match can view the clash using ITV Hub at this link or use the ITV Hub app which is available on Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, and several other smart TV sets and devices in the U.K.

For a list of other live streaming possibilities in numerous countries around the globe to view the Germany vs. Mexico match, see this link.

