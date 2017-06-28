Bradley Cooper Parties With Divorcé Brad Pitt Without Irina Shayk And Baby Daughter At Glastonbury

Bradley Cooper has come a long way from his Hangover days. The 42-year-old actor became famous for playing man neck-deep in drunken debauchery, but since then, he has transformed into Oscar-nominated father of one. With Irina Shayk, a Russian model, he just had his first baby. While he is still keeping up with his fun guy image, hanging out with a recent divorcé Brad Pitt and crashing sets in Glastonbury, it looks like he is in the thick of settling down.

A Star is Born actor has been seen at Glastonbury festival for a few years now. He used to attend the festival with his English model girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, and now he only goes for work purposes.

“Bradley Cooper surprised fans at Glastonbury on Friday by shooting scenes from his upcoming film A Star Is Born at the U.K. festival,” reports the Hollywood Reporter. “Cooper is directing and starring in the movie alongside Lady Gaga. On Friday, he appeared onstage ahead of Kris Kristofferson’s set and performed for the crowd and cameras, albeit with his guitar volume turned off to the audience.”

The actor remembered to thank his audience for letting him be an unexpected guest.

“You guys were awesome, that was great,” he said. “It’s my sheer pleasure to introduce Kris Kristofferson.”

But he didn’t leave the festival without having some much-needed fun. He photobombed Brad Pitt, who was seen blowing off some steam after his divorce and custody battle at the festival.

When you get your photo with Brad Pitt photobombed by Bradley Cooper! A post shared by Chris Simmons (@iamchrissimmons) on Jun 23, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

In a way, Bradley Cooper is where Brad Pitt was when he was in his forties. Becoming a family man, devoting himself to family and spending time with his new wife are all things that Bradley is doing. In fact, right before Glastonbury 2017, he was seen, for the first time, taking a walk with Irina and their new baby daughter.

“Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were seen out with their newborn daughter for the first time on Saturday,” reports Harper’s Bazaar. “The first-time parents took their baby, Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper, on a sweet family stroll. Bradley, 42, cradled his baby girl while keeping her generously wrapped in a blanket.”

Irina Shayk decided not to join her baby daddy in Glastonbury, choosing instead to hang out with her friends.

Russian night out with my 3 russian???? @anyaziourova @nadejdasavcova @ingarubenstein A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Jun 9, 2017 at 6:58pm PDT

As a new mom, this would have been a chance for the 31-year-old model to have some fun without her family around. She has been working heavily into her pregnancy and throughout her recovery period, so it is a well deserved break for her.

[Featured Image by Star Max/AP Images]