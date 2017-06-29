‘Wonder Woman’: Gal Gadot Says She Is ‘Grateful And Happy’ For Her $300K Salary

Gal Gadot has reacted to the controversy that erupted after it was revealed that she was paid a paltry $300,000 for her role in Wonder Woman, saying that she is content with her paycheck. Her comments come after media reports revealed her paltry paycheck for her role in the summer blockbuster and fans took to social media to express concern that she was paid only a fraction of what other actors earn.

A TMZ videgorapher caught up with the 32-year-old Israeli-born actress and her husband Yaron Versano on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills on Tuesday. She told the TMZ videographer that she was “grateful and happy” for her $300,000 salary for Wonder Woman.

Gadot’s deal with Warner Bros. Pictures for Wonder Woman was reportedly part of a three-film agreement that includes Batman vs. Superman and Justice of League.

She was also paid $300,000 apiece for the other two movies.

When TMZ suggested that she deserved to be paid more for her next movie, Gadot said jokingly that she would hire the reporter as her lawyer to negotiate future movie deals on her behalf.

However, since media reports first revealed her meager pay for her first movie and fans rushed to her defense, subsequent reports have revealed that it is not unusual for little-known actors to be paid so little for their first major movie roles. For instance, Chris Evans was also paid $300,000 for his debut appearance as Captain America in Captain America: The First Avenger(2011), but he later received $7 million for his role in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), according to NY Daily News.

Chris Hemsworth was paid even less for his first appearance as Thor in 2011, but his paycheck for Avengers: Age of Ultron was $5.4 million. Robert Downey Jr. has reportedly secured a deal worth $200 million for Avengers: Infinity War Parts I and II, to be released in 2018 and 2019, according to Bleeding Cool.

Wonder Woman, according to Box Office Mojo, has grossed more than $650 million since it hit theaters worldwide on June 2, much more than Captain America: The First Avenger and Thor earned. Thus, it is likely that Gadot will negotiate for and secure a better deal for the sequel to Wonder Woman.

It is also expected that Gadot will earn more from bonuses for the success of her three DC movies so far. She will appear again on the screen as Wonder Woman in Justice League to be released on November 17, 2017.

Meanwhile, director Patty Jenkins is reportedly already working on a treatment for a sequel to Wonder Woman, although she is still negotiating the deal for the sequel.

