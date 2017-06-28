Josh Duggar’s Kids Spark Drama With On Family Facebook As Anna Duggar Prepares For New Baby

Josh Duggar has had enough attention drawn towards him lately. His family has been trying to change his image for the better, but no matter how hard they try, they always seem to come up short. They have been posting a lot about Josh and Anna’s kids, as a way to show how their family is thriving, but the latest picture sparked some controversy over the way they used a word.

Duggars uploaded a picture of Josh Duggar’s youngest kids, Meredith and Marcus, dressed well for a Sunday service. This would have been yet another innocuous post made to display the cuteness of his kids, except for the caption they used.

They wrote, “They were twinkies for church! Cuties! :)”

Their word choice of “twinkies” immediately sparked drama among 19 Kids and Counting and Jill & Jessa Counting On fans. According to Urban Dictionary, twinkies refers to “[a]n asian person who is either adopted or living in a white community,” chosen for its “yellow on the outside and white on the inside” characteristics. They started arguing why the Duggars used a racially derogatory term to describe kids when there were other obvious choices.

“I am from the Midwest and have never used twinkies,” a follower by the name of Felicia Perez wrote. “I have never heard of that term being used in this manner. I would say twinsies. Twinkies would be used to describe persons in a derogatory manner as well as the snack cake.”

However, most fans argued that it is just another word for “twins” or dressing alike.

“Twinkies is a commonly used word in the midwest to describe what some refer to as twinsies,” Kristen Ashleigh Smith commented. “We used the term Twinkies growing up and there was even a ‘twinkies’ day at school when we would dress alike with a friend.”

Check out the picture that caused the most recent drama!

The commenters were also eager to find out when the new baby of Josh and Anna Duggar is arriving. In March, the couple announced that they were expecting their fifth child. The Duggars usually choose to hold the baby news until the mother is at least past her first trimester, so it is likely that Anna is now in her third trimester.

“Since they match is there a new family photo in works for Josh, Anna and their kids,” Kris Kincaid wrote. “Maybe waiting for new baby to be born.”

With lawsuits, divorce rumors and other complications in court, the new baby is expected to smooth over many of the problems that Josh faces. He is still not allowed to be on his family’s spinoff series, Jill & Jessa Counting On, but it looks like he is making more frequent appearances on Facebook.

Recently, the family celebrated Anna’s birthday, remarking on how much they appreciate her resilient spirit through the hard times. They even uploaded a new family picture to show how they are thriving.

Do you think Josh will ever be allowed back on TLC show? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]