Beyonce And Jay Z Have Allegedly Spent $10 Million On Twins For Diamond Pacifiers And Versace Diaper Bags

After months of anticipation, Beyonce and Jay Z finally welcomed their twins into the world last week. With all the secrecy surrounding the arrival of the babies, fans have been itching to get their hands on the news about the twins, which hasn’t been all that plentiful. There was a new revelation today, however, which will only be shocking if you’re unfamiliar with Carter’s massive net worth. According to Life and Style mag, the power couple has already spent $10 million on their two newest bundles of joy.

“The twins’ luxe lives are easily in the $10 million range,” said the source. “Bey and Jay can afford to pamper them like a prince and princess.”

If you’re wondering how on earth parents — even wealthy ones — could spend that staggering a sum on babies, then keep reading.

Per the source, the Carters have purchased a $3,600 Versace stroller, as well as a $1,600 Burberry diaper bag. Beyonce has also reportedly commissioned a $20,000 mural with glowing stars for the ceiling of her $500,000 nursery. Of course, for a couple worth nearly $1 billion, those purchases seem perfectly reasonable. The next items supposedly on their lists are particularly extravagant, however, even for a couple in their tax bracket. If this source is to be believed, the twins will be sucking on diamond-encrusted pacifiers.

“Jay fell in love with $2.5 million bejeweled pacifiers by Suommo and a 3-carat diamond pacifier set in 18K white gold for $17,000,” the insider said.

Yes, really. Money isn’t a factor for the Carters, alleges the insider.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 9, 2017 at 3:54pm PDT

“It wasn’t for Blue, either, but the twins seem to have spurred Beyonce and Jay to go even more over-the-top than usual. These babies will be living larger than life,” continued the insider.

???????????? A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 29, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT

At this point, nothing has been confirmed, but it wouldn’t be all that surprising if this rumor turned out to be true. Remember that massive in-home maternity ward that Bey and Jay had added to their California mansion? Well, that cost them upwards of $1 million, according to the Daily Mail.

It should be noted that Beyonce’s twins were not born at home, however. According to TMZ, the twins were born in Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. That said, the addition of twins could definitely still pose a need for a maternity ward, so hopefully, they’ll get their money’s worth.

What do you think of Beyonce and Jay-Z dropping big bucks on wee little babies? Do you think they’re being extreme? You can sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]