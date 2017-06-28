Jerry Lawler Reveals His Biggest Match Payday Ever, Feels Bad For Kurt Angle And Daniel Bryan

Jerry “The King” Lawler has a long history with WWE, and he still works with them from time-to-time even though he’s not a full-time announcer, but how much does he get paid? It may not be known just how much money he makes from his current deal, but he has made a lot of money in the past. As a matter of fact, there was one match a few years ago where he made more money than he’s ever made before, and of all things, it was for a match against Michael Cole.

In December, Lawler pretty much lost the position he had with WWE when the company began getting rid of their pre-shows for Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live. Less than a month after that, he revealed he had signed a new contract with the company for one year.

During his time with WWE, he was involved in a number of different feuds, and one of them was with The Miz back in 2010 and 2011. On a recent episode of “Dinner With The King,” Lawler and co-host Glenn Moore brought up this feud and talked about it ended up with a WrestleMania 27 match against Michael Cole.

As transcribed by Wrestling Inc., that feud actually led to the biggest payday of Lawler’s WWE career, and it was a lot more than anyone may believe.

“My lone WrestleMania match led to my biggest payday ever in the wrestling business. Here’s me, an announcer, having a WrestleMania match with another announcer. In a matter of a few minutes [I was out there], I got paid $130,000 for that match.”

That amount of money is more than most people make in an entire year, and here is Lawler making $130,000 for less than 14 minutes of work. Still, WWE superstars are given storylines and matches and roles and do what they need to do for their careers, which is relevant as Lawler talked about Kurt Angle and Daniel Bryan as well.

The two former world champions are currently the general managers of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live respectively, but they’ve both expressed an interest in wrestling again.

“I can relate to both of these guy’s situation I promise you neither Kurt Angle or Daniel Bryan go into this business and worked their way to the WWE to be general managers on Raw and Smackdown. I can assure they are doing it, but without a doubt, they are doing it because that the WWE wants them to do right now. Because they feel like their wrestling would be a liability in the ring right now.” “I know that they would both rather be out there performing in front of all the fans in the ring. And it’s gotta be eating them both up inside that the WWE thinks they are not capable of doing that anymore.”

Lawler isn’t wrong by any stretch of the imagination as both Angle and Bryan have said publicly they want to wrestle again in WWE or anywhere.

When looking at both superstars and trying to predict who would be the first to wrestle again, Lawler believes that would be Kurt Angle.

Jerry “The King” Lawler has seen his fair share of superstars come and go on Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Live, and through all of WWE. He knows that guys like Kurt Angle and Daniel Bryan would so much rather be wrestling than in the role of general manager, but you have to do what you have to do. The same can be said for Lawler, who faced Michael Cole in his only WrestleMania match ever and going through with that earned him a huge payday.

[Featured Image by WWE]