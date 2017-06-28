NBC Regretting Decision To Put Megyn Kelly On ‘Today Show’; Freaking Out After ‘Sunday Night’ Ratings Disaster

NBC executives are regretting their decision to put Megyn Kelly on the Today Show this fall and are reportedly “pulling their hair out” over the record low ratings Sunday Night received.

Did NBC make a mistake hiring Kelly?

NBC executives are worried and looking for a fast fix after Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly received horrible ratings.

According to Radar Online, NBC senior staff are regretting their decision to make Megyn Kelly a part of the Today Show in September.

Sunday Night had only 3.41 million people tuning in compared to the 7.21 million watching 60 Minutes on CBS. That same night, 3.92 million were watching a repeat episode of America’s Funniest Home Videos on ABC.

Ratings disaster

An insider claimed that NBC executives were “pulling their hair out.”

“They don’t know what to do. They are talking about a huge shakeup and changing the format into more of a live NEWS show like her show at FOX.”

Sources from NBC production told reporters that some executives are saying “they shouldn’t go forward with the plan of Kelly joining the Today Show at the 9 a.m. hour.”

“Executives are worried that Kelly will tank the entire Today Show. Some doubt that she will ever make it to the hit morning show.”

Miss @CynthiaMcFadden‘s #SundayNight segment on fraudulent Florida rehab centers? You can watch it in full here: https://t.co/7FRKybmBru pic.twitter.com/WLYXzhftoR — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 28, 2017

NBC reportedly thinks that Megyn Kelly is “killing NBC on Sundays” and that they “cannot have her do the same thing to the Today Show.”

“These Sunday ratings are a disaster.”

We’ll be off next #SundayNight, but here’s a look at some of the stories coming up this summer pic.twitter.com/0znnpVAOTg — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 26, 2017

People who work at NBC are allegedly “placing bets” on how long Kelly will last on the Today Show. One thing is for sure, NBC cannot continue to have such low ratings, or they are going to find themselves in some seriously hot water.

Did you miss our #SundayNight segment with @JDVance1? You can watch it in full here: https://t.co/5aSg26Cpg5 pic.twitter.com/en69g1LKW0 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 28, 2017

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Staff/Getty Images]