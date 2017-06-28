Kate Middleton, Prince William, And Prince Harry To Attend Private Birthday Service At Princess Diana’s Grave

On what would have been the day that Princess Diana turned 56, her two sons, Prince William, and Prince Harry, along with William’s wife Catherine, and Diana’s two grandchildren Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will be attending a rededication of her grave at Althorp House.

Joining them in the service, that will be lead by the Archbishop of Canterbury, will be Earl Spencer, Diana’s brother, as well as her two sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Baroness Jane Fellowes.

Princess Diana is buried on an island, in the Oval Lake, at the Althorp Estate, which is located in Northampton, about 75 miles north of London. The 13,000-acre estate can be occasionally visited by the public, although Princess Diana’s burial site, along with the many monuments, are private.

Her brother, Earl Spencer has recently invested in a multi-million dollar redesign that is due to be completed soon. Although there is no confirmation, it may be safely assumed that the remodel is now complete, before the rededication.

According to the BBC, Diana was originally to be buried at the Spencer family vault, located at the church in Great Brington. Earl Spencer changed Diana’s burial location to Althorp House in order for his two nephews to be given the freedom to pay their respects privately, and in order for him to ensure that his sister’s gravesite was properly, and frequently, tended.

Twenty years ago, on August 31, Princess Diana, along with her boyfriend Dodi Al Fayed and driver Henri Paul, were killed in a car crash in Paris, crashing into a pole in a tunnel. Only her bodyguard, Trevor Rees-Jones, survived, but revealed no memory of the accident.

Both the French and the British investigations revealed that the driver was drunk, causing the crash. They also concluded that the passengers died because they did not wear their seatbelts.

Recently, Prince William and Prince Harry have been opening up to the press about the trauma and emotional turmoil they experienced after their mother’s death. William was 15 and Harry was only 12 when they lost their beloved mother. William told Newsweek that what was expected of him, at such a young age, was unconscionable.

“My mother had just died, and I had to walk a long way behind her coffin, surrounded by thousands of people watching me while millions more did on television. I don’t think any child should be asked to do that, under any circumstances. I don’t think it would happen today.”

In this twentieth anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, William and Harry have commissioned a statue of Diana, which will be placed at the Kensington Palace public gardens. This is located near where Diana lived and where William and Kate live with their two children, as well as Prince Harry. The public can visit at any time.

Prince William, Prince Harry, and Earl Spencer have started the Diana Award Charity. The award was given to young people, recognizing them for being a trailblazer in helping others and making the world a better place. William spoke at the ceremony, which was held in St. James Palace.

“Of course, we can never know what our mother would have gone on to do. But in one sense Harry and I feel that our mother lives on in the countless acts of compassion and bravery that she inspires in others. And it is why we are so pleased that her name is being put to good use by the Diana Award to recognize young people who are making a mark on the world around them.”

