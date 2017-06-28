Nick Viall, Vanessa Grimaldi Split Rumors Fly As Source Says They Appear Unhappy

Ever since Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi fell in love on The Bachelor, there have been rumors that they have split. Now the rumors are heating up that Nick and Vanessa might be over. Us Weekly shared some details about what is being said about this couple. When Nick picked Vanessa and went straight to Dancing with the Stars, a lot of people thought they might not last. They were able to make it through the show, but things don’t sound as great now.

A witness saw these two on a plane trip back to LA and said that they “looked miserable.” The source said the couple didn’t talk at all during the flight and leaned away from each other. The source even watched them after landing and said that Nick grabbed his bag and just left Vanessa behind.

It is possible that they were just having a fight or were in a hurry for some reason. As of right now, Vanessa and Nick aren’t addressing the rumors, even though they have been seen together and sharing on social media that they are spending time together.

Nick Viall has revealed in the past that he isn’t afraid to admit that their relationship isn’t perfect. He shared that they have great things, but there is some stuff they need to work on. Of course, that’s pretty much the same with any relationship. Vanessa has been spotted without her ring on, and another source shared that these two do fight often.

Sin City is more fun with a partner in crime #Vegas A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Jun 6, 2017 at 4:55pm PDT

Nick Viall was on the show several times before he found love. He was always in second place, but when they let him star on The Bachelor, he was able to find love with Vanessa. He did propose, but so far, they haven’t talked about wedding plans. Only time will tell if they will work, but right now, it doesn’t sound good for them.

Are you shocked to hear that Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi might not last? Do you think that this couple will end up married? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss watching Rachel Lindsay on The Bachelorette on Monday nights on ABC.

Couldn't be more proud of my girl for using her platform for such a great cause and starting the @nobetteryou foundation. Benefiting special education programs. Her first fundraising event is July 16th in Montreal. Check out @nobetteryou for more details #foundation #summer A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Jun 19, 2017 at 5:10pm PDT

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]