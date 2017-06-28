‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: First ‘BB19’ Cast Showmances Revealed By Producers?

Big Brother 19 spoilers may reveal the first showmance within the BB19 cast. Executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan had a lot to say about the BB19 cast when asked whether showmances were already blossoming inside the house. A report by the Hollywood Reporter sheds some light on this upcoming season and how the 16 new houseguests are doing inside the walls.

When asked the specific question about showmances, Allison Grodner spoke briefly about what she has seen inside the BB19 house so far.

“There’s certainly attraction for sure. Mark [Jansen], who is a romantic, is already smitten with Jessica [Graf.] There are a lot. You just saw as we were walking through Christmas [Abbott] and Matt [she was sitting on his lap.] But earlier I saw Raven [Walton] and Matt [Clines]!”

These are certainly intriguing Big Brother 19 spoilers, as it shows that relationships are starting to grow already, despite the houseguests only being in the game for about a week. Even though the season premiere will be on CBS Wednesday night (June 28), the BB19 cast was placed in the house at some point last week. This is something that happens every season, allowing producers to tape enough footage for the first few episodes of the show. The second episode is on Jun 29 at 9 p.m. PT/ET.

If past successes are any indication, showmances can certainly help a player get further in the game. Many fans of the show feel this is the reason that Nicole Franzel survived long enough to become the Big Brother 18 winner. Her showmance with Corey Brooks proved very advantageous and may have helped her survive a number of evictions along the way. If a showmance becomes very obvious within the BB19 cast this season, it could certainly create more interest among CBS viewers and live-feed subscribers as well.

Don’t watch tonight’s #BB19 premiere before reading this! Here’s everything you need to about tonight’s premiere: https://t.co/kyLNqlVR6C pic.twitter.com/DK0bqLRHkC — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) June 28, 2017

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, there have been some Big Brother 19 rumors posted on social media about an Eviction Ceremony taking place inside the BB19 house already. Could a new houseguest have already been evicted? Viewers will finally find out the answer to that question at 8 p.m. PT/ET on June 28, when the two-hour premiere of the show airs on CBS. There is expected to be a Head of Household crowned, but there could be additional twists and turns waiting for viewers.

The live feeds for the show won’t get turned on until after the second episode airs on Thursday night, so there may be a lack of confirmation about rumors and potential spoilers for roughly 36 more hours. Once the feeds are turned back on, though, there is a very high likelihood that a barrage of Big Brother 19 spoilers will be hitting social media. That’s when the excitement of the season should really get going, as viewers start to find out if the television personality of each BB19 cast member matches what they are doing on the CBS live feeds.

