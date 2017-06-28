‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Rumor: Snoke Is Someone From ‘Rebels’

The latest information churned out of the Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi rumor mill is suggesting that Supreme Leader Snoke’s (Andy Serkis) true identity may have been uncovered.

One of the biggest mysteries that lingered after the credits for Star Wars: Episode 7 – The Force Awakens rolled is just who Snoke really is and where he came from.

Comicbook.com may have found the answer to that, suggesting that Snoke could be someone that the most devoted Star Wars fans have already met all along – Kanan Jarrus from Star Wars: Rebels.

The site’s speculation is based on the leaked (now taken down) box designs of the LEGO mini figures based on Star Wars: Episode 8 showing Snoke in a gold robe and with a beige complexion, looking human.

The Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi LEGO set also showed Snoke’s eyes colored blue, giving the impression that he is blind, which is quite the revelation.

If this is the case, Comicbook.com speculated that there is a chance Snoke could be Kanan Jarrus, who lost his sight in the second season of Star Wars: Rebels, but he discovered the following season that his blindness will not hinder him from reaching his full potential.

Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Mike Zeroh also reminded fans of the old leak that popped up prior to the release of The Force Awakens, where Serkis was listed as “KJ” on the film’s IMDb entry.

Needless to say, the credibility of the information on the site can be called to question, as it could easily be edited by anyone. In other words, it is not the most reliable source, so it is advised readers take it with a pinch of salt.

While this presents the exciting potential that the Star Wars films could tie in to Star Wars: Rebels, fans should be reminded that Pablo Hidalgo, a member of the Lucasfilm Story Group, pointed out on Twitter last month that Snoke is a humanoid, as stated in the Star Wars: The Force Awakens novelization by Alan Dean Foster.

I guess this question has come up. Snoke's humanity, as described in the novelization of The Force Awakens. pic.twitter.com/0JVcMOhyTe — Pablo Hidalgo (@pablohidalgo) May 29, 2017

Yeah, but it was confirmed with TFA and the novel. But he varied a lot in terms of species and gender until production started. — Pablo Hidalgo (@pablohidalgo) May 29, 2017

Since Kanan is a human, Snoke ending up being the Rebels character in Star Wars: Episode 8 will not make sense. There are also not enough threads that connect the two. Additionally, LEGO sets, while mostly accurate, do not always represent the design of the character down to the smallest detail.

The glazed eyes in The Last Jedi LEGO set could simply be a random design choice, although it is important to note that the LEGO set for The Force Awakens showed Snoke exactly what he looked like in that film. It was also separate leaked LEGO boxes that prematurely revealed the inclusion of Giant-Man in Captain America: Civil War.

Either way, director Rian Johnson already told David Kamp of Vanity Fair that the identity of Snoke will be barely touched on in Star Wars: Episode 8, so it might remain a mystery until the third film.

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi hits cinemas December 15.

[Featured Image by Disney/Lucasfilm]