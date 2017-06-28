Chrissy Teigen Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction While Dancing On Stage At John Legend Concert [Video]

Chrissy Teigen suffered a sudden wardrobe malfunction while dancing on the stage with husband John Legend at his concert on Tuesday, June 27. However, the couple handled the incident like professionals and barely missed a beat when Teigen suffered a sudden slip that exposed her right breast.

Legend, 38, invited his wife Chrissy, 31, onto the stage while performing his 2006 hit “Slow Dance.” He brought her to the stage to liven up his performance with slow dancing at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

A video of the incident (see below) posted to social media earlier today shows the couple entertaining the crowd at the concert with slow and sensuous grinding movements. After several moments of grinding, Teigen spun around holding Legend’s hand. As she spun around, she suffered a sudden slip, and her breast spilled out of her strappy black maxi dress.

Legend did not miss a beat or a note of his song. He continued singing and dancing, but Teigen looked momentarily shocked as Legend got on his knees. She recovered quickly and covered her breast with her hand. She then adjusted her dress hurriedly, blew a kiss at the audience, and continued dancing while holding up her dress.

She later took the microphone and apologized to the crowd for the incident, saying “sorry.” Legend, for his part, appeared to be amused by Teigen’s apology. He probably thought it was unnecessary as the crowd did not appear to mind. The incident only helped to liven up the show in an unexpected way.

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Dance and Laugh Off Wardrobe Malfunction!!! https://t.co/6ExKVpabwe — TMZ (@TMZ) June 28, 2017

Teigen and her 14-month-old daughter, Luna, have been accompanying Legend on his tour. The family has been able to enjoy quality time together despite the busy schedule of the tour. They visited Miami Seaquarium and Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo, according to US Weekly. The also threw out the first pitch at the Seattle Mariners game on Tuesday, June 6.

Mommy and daddy posing. Luna stealing the Mariners' bubble gum #LunasFirstTour #Seattle A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jun 6, 2017 at 7:29pm PDT

Legend had gushed excitedly about having his family with during a Facebook Live video last February. He expressed appreciation that he could go on tour without having to be away from his wife and daughter.

“The awesome part of this tour is my family is coming along,” he said. “This will be Luna’s first tour. She’ll be there, so I won’t have to spend a lot of time away from my family.”

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]