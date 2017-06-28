Van Jones Admits Russia Scandal Is A ‘Nothing Burger’ In Second #AmericanPravda Video

CNN commentator Van Jones appears to acknowledge on hidden camera that the Trump-Russia scandal narrative pushed by his network is a “big nothing burger.”

This is the second undercover video released in the so-called “American Pravda” series from controversial journalist James O’Keefe and his Project Veritas crew.

The video only depicts a brief, friendly encounter on the street between Jones and one of the O’Keefe operatives, however. Perhaps more footage will be provided to offer additional context.

After the first video dropped, the hashtag #AmericanPravda began trending on Twitter, and the same will probably accompany part two. During the Cold War, Pravda was the name of the official Communist Party newspaper in the Soviet Union.

Jones, a political activist and former Obama administration official, in addition to his prominent CNN platform, has been very critical of the Trump administration starting on Election Night when he talked about a “white lash,” although he had predicted that Trump was likely to win. He also has been critical of the Hillary Clinton campaign for the way it wasted billions of dollars on a flawed strategy.

Along with his studio colleagues, Van Jones has often spoken on the air about the alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

As anyone with a TV knows, CNN has been covering the as yet unproven allegations about Russia meddling in the presidential campaign to the benefit of Donald Trump with an almost unimaginable amount of fervor and energy.

Yesterday, Project Veritas dropped a video that showed a long-time CNN producer conceding on clandestine tape that the network’s ongoing coverage of the President Trump-Russia investigation is “mostly bullsh*t” and a ratings grab.

In response to the first video, CNN put out a statement.

“CNN stands by our medical producer John Bonifield. Diversity of personal opinion is what makes CNN strong, we welcome it and embrace it.”

Although the producer is on the health beat, presumably someone with 15 years on the job is reflective of the company culture generally. President Trump has famously branded CNN as “very fake news.”

Lunch at CNN today: pic.twitter.com/1E7KIRM1RD — Jack Posobiec ???????? (@JackPosobiec) June 28, 2017

Yesterday, Trump spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders encouraged American to watch the first Project Veritas American Pravda video as a way to take the temperature of the news media, particularly for its reporting on what she deemed the Russia-Trump “hoax.”

NBC poll finds 50% of Americans, incl vast majority of Republicans, feel coverage of Trump allegations has been irresponsible/overdramatized pic.twitter.com/2AXNXlSlZi — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 23, 2017

As you would expect, the president also chimed in on Twitter after American Pravda part one.

So they caught Fake News CNN cold, but what about NBC, CBS & ABC? What about the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost? They are all Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2017

Watch the Van Jones video from James O’Keefe/Project Veritas below and draw your own conclusions.

CNN has yet to issue a statement about the Van Jones Russia-related comments. As this is a developing story, watch this space for updates.

[Featured Image by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP Images]