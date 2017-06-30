James Gunn may have revealed the final Guardians of the Galaxy Easter egg, and it could be connected to Kurt Russell’s Ego the Living Planet.

There are several theories about the huge Easter egg in the first Guardians of the Galaxy film that still remains undiscovered. At one point, people have even stated that it doesn’t exist, but James Gunn insists that the hidden reference is real. But is it possible that anyone ever find it? The director of The Belko Experiment has enough confidence that no one will find the Easter egg that he has wagered $100,000 to whoever points it out.

So is there any chance that James Gunn would actually reveal the final Easter egg in Guardians of the Galaxy on his own accord? It is highly unlikely, as the director had already declared he is bringing this particular secret to the grave. However, it looks like Gunn may have confirmed the connection between Ego and another planet that appeared in GotG, and this could be the Easter egg everyone has been looking for. In addition to that, it somehow explains why Ego has gone on an egomaniacal spree all throughout the galaxy for several years.

James Gunn recently conducted a Facebook Q&A where he promised to “answer spoilers.” I managed to squeeze in my own little query about Knowhere, the decapitated Celestial head that was turned into a mining community in Guardians of the Galaxy. Since I’ve noticed that The Collector’s home looked a lot like a desiccated version of Ego, I asked Gunn if they are similar. Not surprisingly, the director responded affirmatively.

“Yes. It was the head of a dead Celestial, which is what Ego is.”

The Celestials were certainly referenced heavily in Guardians of the Galaxy. Right after Star-Lord and the gang arrive in Knowhere, they are given a history lesson by The Collector where they learn how the “ancient race” managed to wield an Infinity Stone. The term “ancient” is used once again when Nova Prime describes Peter Quill’s paternal side. Ego’s existence has been teased in the film way before Kurt Russell debuted in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

The confirmation that Ego was related to the being that once had the head of Knowhere may also explain why the Living Planet decided to plant himself throughout the galaxy. As the only remaining Celestial, he may have gone mad with loneliness after thousands of years, a madness that eventually turned destructive.

So could this be the Guardians of the Galaxy Easter egg that was believed to be so obscure? James Gunn has hinted that the secret was a huge one, and it can’t possibly get any bigger than an actual planet. We may have all missed this one because it was out there in plain sight.

[Featured Image by Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images]