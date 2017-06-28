‘Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Rachel Lindsay Front-Runner Appears In ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Photo

A major Bachelorette spoiler has just been confirmed thanks to a new Bachelor In Paradise photo posted by TMZ. If you are an avid reader of Reality Steve’s Bachelor/ette spoilers, you probably knew that one of Rachel Lindsay’s current frontrunners, Dean Unglert, wasn’t going to be the guy to win her heart. However, with rumors about him potentially becoming the next Bachelor circulating, some fans might be surprised to hear that he is on Season 4 of Bachelor In Paradise.

Since the show resumed filming following a sex-related scandal involving Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, new photos of production have leaked — and TMZ may have just ruined The Bachelorette for those that had managed to keep their eyes off of the spoilers this season.

The photos posted by the site shows a bunch of the cast members in a swimming pool. Easily spotted are Ben Zorn and Raven Gates, two of the most recognizable faces in the franchise. However, in one of those same photos, TMZ points out that Dean Unglert is also in the pool with the other cast members, mixing and mingling weeks after (presumably) getting his heart broken by Rachel Lindsay.

Thank you: for understanding, for being there, for allowing us to be vulnerable, for listening. @therachlindsay really is the most amazing woman #hiltonhead A post shared by Dean Unglert ???? (@deanie_babies) on Jun 19, 2017 at 10:52pm PDT

Interestingly enough, Reality Steve‘s spoilers were actually wrong this season. He had originally reported that Peter was the one that Rachel chose in the end, but has since received different intel and has concluded that the man that Rachel is engaged to is Bryan. That, of course, leaves Peter open to inking a deal to join The Bachelor. It does not appear as though he is going to join the Bachelor In Paradise cast in Mexico this season. If he’s going to be the next Bachelor, that makes sense.

So, what’s going to happen to Dean and Rachel’s relationship? Well, she’s going to realize that she has a stronger connection with other guys. He will be sent home during Episode 8, after Hometown dates — one of the toughest eliminations for most Bachelor/ettes.

Are you excited to hear that Dean Unglert will be on the new season of Bachelor In Paradise?

