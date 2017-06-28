Barack Obama Accused Of Being Out Of Touch And Abandoning Democratic Party Due To Ultra-Luxury Vacations

Barack Obama is accused of being “out of touch” and trying to join the wealthy one percent for taking a series of ultra-luxury vacations. Some of his critics believe he’s distancing himself from the Democratic Party and not helping anything by gallivanting all over the globe in private jets and multi-million dollar yachts. Since Donald Trump took over the office, the former president and his wife, Michelle, have been living the good life. They took trips to the Virgin Islands, Tahiti, Scotland, and Italy before taking a break to venture off to Indonesia (Obama has a speaking engagement on July 1 in the region).

According to some members of the Democratic Party speaking to Fox News, Barack Obama seems “out of touch” with his political party and the American people by going on such extravagant trips abroad. His popularity had gone up since Trump became president, which means all of his moves are watched closely by the media. What the world is seeing is someone immersed in a non-stop adventure that would be more akin to a billionaire’s lifestyle. It’s a far cry from what his party’s base represents as a general rule.

“These trips are like the lifestyles of the rich and famous,” said Democratic strategist Pat Caddell, who also served as an adviser to former President Jimmy Carter. Caddell calls the vacations “unprecedented” and way above how Carter spent his first few months out of office. The former adviser adds that it makes the base “uneasy.”

Left-wing activists tell Fox News that they’re concerned about the trend of Obama distancing himself from the base of the party. They aren’t only disillusioned by the vacations, but the massive fees he’s commanding to speak at Wall Street events, which is $400,000 for an appearance. They say it’s all about “Obama trying to join the one percent.”

Obama will write his memoir while staying at $10,000-a-night resort on island once owned by Marlon Brando https://t.co/z6khSlgbPq — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) March 27, 2017

Dr. David Michael Smith of the Houston Socialist Movement said he’s “not surprised” by Barack Obama’s luxurious foreign vacations because he let millions of his supporters down “who hoped he would be a strong advocate for working-class people.”

Obama to use Marlon Brando’s South Pacific island to pen White House memoir https://t.co/RmbodaB842 pic.twitter.com/ld0NmT9NM9 — Mercury News (@mercnews) March 29, 2017

Kendra Thornton, a travel expert and owner of luxury travel agency Royal Travel, tells Fox that the places the Obamas are going on are some of the “most luxurious travel destinations in the world. She says clients of her agency spend “tens of thousands of dollars or more to stay at these resorts, which cater to the most discriminating and demanding guests.” Her clients want the best when they travel and spare no expense.

“I’ll tell you who should kick back a little less,” said HBO host John Oliver in an interview with Seth Meyers on Late Night Monday. Oliver continued and said Obama should “kick back a little less.” He added that he’s “sick of seeing photos of President Obama on vacation with Richard Branson” and should dial it back a little while America is “on fire.”

“I’m not sure he’s ever been more out of touch than he is right now,” Oliver said.

Barack Obama and family enjoy Indonesia holiday https://t.co/Zojlm7rBOK — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 28, 2017

Obama and his family just stayed at the Four Seasons Resort in Bali where costs per night start at $2,500. They went on sightseeing tours around the area, visiting temples and other historical sites.

How do you feel about Barack Obama living a continuous jet-set life since leaving office?

[Featured Image by Robert Perry/Getty Images]