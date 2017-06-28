CNN Not The Only Fake News? O’Keefe Hints At More Videos After Trump Criticizes New York Times, WaPo, ABC

CNN may not be the only mainstream news outlet in hot water after being filmed by undercover operatives working for James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas. The cable news outlet, which President Trump refers to as “fake news,” is coming under scrutiny after CNN producer John Bonifield stated on camera that the Trump-Russia story is “mostly bullsh*t” and that CNN has “no real proof” that Russia colluded with the Trump campaign to get the president elected, which is a far cry from the official CNN narrative.

As US and international viewers gobble up “American Pravda: CNN Part II”, released today and featuring CNN host Van Jones calling the Russia story a baseless “nothingburger,” some, including the President of the United States, are wondering if and when other news outlets will be exposed for peddling “fake news.” In a tweet made by President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning, the president asked “So they caught Fake News CNN cold, but what about NBC, CBS & ABC? What about the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost? They are all Fake News!”

President Trump has long been a critic of the mainstream media in general and has not limited his ire to CNN, the main news outlet focusing on the Trump-Russia collusion story. Rather, Trump has heaped tons of criticism on what he calls the “failing” New York Times, as well as other newspapers and networks that seem to have it out for him, according to The Hill. According to the CNN producer captured in O’Keefe’s “American Pravda” video, Trump is right about CNN being on a “witch hunt” for evidence that Trump colluded with the Russians or was elected as a result of illegal meddling.

So they caught Fake News CNN cold, but what about NBC, CBS & ABC? What about the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost? They are all Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2017

The person in the second CNN video: you've all seen him and you know his name! We release under 30 mins. pic.twitter.com/BHrm78uF8J — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) June 28, 2017

Curiously, Project Veritas creator James O’Keefe tweeted an image Wednesday that seemed to answer the president’s question. A photo of various news media logos, including the ones Trump mentioned in his tweet, lay above a caption entitled “fake news” alongside a photo of a tiny device with the caption “a hidden camera.” A caption above both photos reads “who would win?” The photo in the tweet was accompanied by the teasing text “The person in the second CNN video: you’ve all seen him and you know his name! We release under 30 mins.”

Although O’Keefe’s tweet is referencing the CNN-themed video of “American Pravda: CNN Part II,” the Project Veritas creator’s choice to include logos of other news outlets in his tweet, including what the president often refers to as the “failing” New York Times, Washington Post, ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC and the government-funded NPR, hints that CNN may not be James O’Keefe’s only target for exposing “fake news.”

