Childs Farm Baby Moisturiser Sells Out: $5.16 Eczema Cream Called A Miracle, Mom Says Cured Girl In 7 Days

There’s a cream called Childs Farm Baby Moisturiser that is being called a miracle for curing eczema that was so bad it caused a woman’s daughter to bleed. Twenty-three-year-old Paige Sweeney said that she spent at least two years hoping to relieve the eczema that was troubling her 3-year-old daughter, Evie-Rae, as reported by the Daily Mail. However, despite all the help Paige sought from dermatologists, the £3.99 bottle of Childs Farm Baby Moisturiser, which is $5.16 USD, ended up relieving Evie-Rae’s bleeding skin and sleepless nights.

The article about the Childs Farm Baby Moisturiser cream has gotten so popular in the wake of the eczema cure claims that it has been shared nearly 10,000 times on social media. However, those turning to the Boots website to buy their own bottle of Childs Farm Baby Moisturiser are being greeted with a message that reads, “Sorry – The item is now out of stock.”

Turning to Amazon might be more fruitful, with the Childs Farm Moisturiser 250ml bottle by Childs Farm currently in stock, shipped from Cooking Marvellous, a U.K.-based company, but priced at $12.99 with shipping costs running $8.99 for U.S. customers, the item lists a standard shipping date for U.S. customers to receive the “Childs Farm Baby Moisturiser” 250ml bottle by July 25 to August 15.

Mother praises £3.99 'miracle cream' which 'cured' toddler's painful eczema within a WEEK https://t.co/032ZcatBM3 — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) June 28, 2017

On the Childs Farm website, attempts to purchase the Childs Farm Baby Moisturiser, which has 250 ml and 50 ml sizes, results in a message for U.S. residents to “enter a valid zip / postal code for United Kingdom.” Searches for Childs Farm Baby Moisturiser via Google Shopping don’t show any results for sale for U.S. customers as of this writing. Paige was able to buy a bottle of Childs Farm Baby Moisturiser from her local Boots store to treat Evie’s eczema. Within days, the little girl’s eczema began to clear up and remained clear three months later.

Childs Farm baby moisturiser, unfragranced https://t.co/fmYlooIChD — Danielle Chappell (@YappersChappers) January 10, 2017

Those seeking to discover what ingredients are in the Childs Farm Baby Moisturiser that may have helped to clear up the eczema can turn to the active ingredients like grapefruit, shea butter and tea tree oil. With more than 98 percent natural ingredients, the ingredients of the Childs Farm Baby Moisturiser read as follows.

“Aqua, Caprylic/capric Triglyceride, Glycerin, Isopropyl Myristate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Polyglyceryl-3 Dicitrate/stearate, Stearic Acid, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Dehydroacetic Acid, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Rosmarinus Officinalis Leaf Extract, Limonene, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone.”

[Featured Image by Yaoinlove/Shutterstock]