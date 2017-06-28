NYPD Releases Tattoo Photo Of Headless, Butchered Woman Found Floating In Brooklyn To Help Identify The Body

The NYPD has released an image of a tattoo on the body of a naked, headless, and butchered woman found floating in the Red Hook channel off of Brooklyn. New York City law enforcement officials are hoping the photo of the tattoo will bring in tips which help identify the brutally mutilated corpse.

A local man and his wife were out walking their dog when they discovered the decomposing body along the Brooklyn channel just south of the Hudson River around 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The man said the still unidentified woman was not murdered, saying instead that she was “butchered,” according to a report by the Daily Mail.

“This body was dismembered and the cuts looked clean, like it was chainsawed,” according to the Carroll Gardens man, who asked not to be identified by the media after alerting police about the body.

The man also said parts of the woman’s leg were missing, but a tattoo on her left thigh was still clearly visible, the New York Post reports. The NYPD released a photo of the tattoo that appears to have been written in Sanskrit. A New York City medical examiner is still working to determine the butchered woman’s cause of death.

The NYPD Harbor Unit recovered the body of the headless woman from the Buttermilk Channel and Gowanus Bay area. The remains were taken to Pier 44 where the victim was declared dead. The body was ultimately transported to the medical examiner’s office, Fox 5 News reports.

This is not the first time in recent years a body has been found floating in the same area, according to a report by the Brooklyn Daily Eagle. Last June, a decomposed body was found in the Pier 5 and Brooklyn Bridge Park area. In August 2015, another body was found floating near the Brooklyn Bridge. In July 2014, yet another body was found floating near the Brooklyn Park Bridge and the Pier 6 area.

NYPD officials are urging anyone with information related to the shocking incident to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. According to the New York City Police Department, all calls to the hotline are completely confidential.

Tips can also be shared by visiting the NYPD Crime Stoppers website or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking tipsters can relay information to the police by dialing 1-888-57-PISTA.

