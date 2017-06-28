New TLC Series ‘Hair Goddess’ Highlights Christina Oliva And Her Fledgling Hair Extension Empire

Christina Oliva has big dreams, and she’s working hard to make those dreams come true. At the age of 18, she began her own hair extension business out of her parents’ garage. Her Staten Island hair extension business has been very successful and as a world-class hair extension expert, she is expanding her business. According to Monsters and Critics, the 30-year-old hairstylist is teaming up with her family, and opening her first full-service salon in the heart of Manhattan. Viewers will follow Christina and her family as they learn how to juggle the responsibilities and the stress of running the new salon, Olivia Christensen, while trying to maintain a balance between their careers and their personal lives.

People shared a sneak-peek trailer of Hair Goddess where Christina has a consultation with Renee, an attorney who is looking for help with her thinning hair. She says that her hair started to thin over time, and that she is beginning to feel like her grandfather.

“I have no hair,” says a sad Renee on the clip. “Look, I’m balding.”

Since it’s Christina’s goal to make any woman who walks through her door feel more confident, she knows that her new client can have the look that she’s always wanted.

This Staten Island family has what it takes to build an empire! #HairGoddess pic.twitter.com/Dd3gxcSCE6 — TLC Network (@TLC) June 26, 2017

“A lot of women feel invisible as they age and we want to make Renee feel more confident and feel visible again,” Christina says. “I want to add life to Renee.”

Another video clip shows that after ordering a custom color match for the extensions, Renee’s transformation is dramatic and stunning. She is definitely surprised and pleased when she sees the end result. She wasn’t sure than anyone could fix her hair problem, but Christina came through in a big way. Renee’s hair looks completely natural, and no one should be able to tell she has hair extensions.

A lot of women feel invisible as they age & we want to make them feel visible again #HairGoddess https://t.co/NKRXQNymWq pic.twitter.com/ntFgLfFm5j — TV Weekly Now (@TVWeeklyNow) June 23, 2017

Christina will be working her magic on several celebrities as well, including Kirstie Alley, and The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania, and Siggy Flicker.

Although the salon gets off to a rocky start, Christina wants to build an empire and she is determined to achieve that goal, one hair extension at a time. Will you be checking out Hair Goddess? Leave your comments, thoughts, and opinions below. TLC posted to their Facebook page that there will be a live question-and-answer session before the series premiere at 8:30 p.m. ET. The post goes on to say that, “we’ll play games, ask questions, and even get a hair tutorial from the hair goddess herself.”

The six-part summer series premieres on Wednesday, June 28 at 10 p.m. ET on the TLC Channel.

[Featured Image by TLC Channel]