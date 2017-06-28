‘Teen Mom OG’: Did Ryan Edwards Get Drugs From Producer? There Needs To Be An ‘Investigation,’ Says Star

Teen Mom OG fans are still shocked by scenes featuring Ryan Edwards on Monday’s season finale. The finale was one of the most dramatic of the series as Amber Portwood and Matt Baier’s relationship exploded and Ryan Edwards married Mackenzie Standifer in a quickie wedding.

However, it wasn’t the relationship drama or the wedding that left Teen Mom OG fans stunned. According to Hollywood Life, it was Ryan Edwards’ drug use. The show aired a warning before a playing a scene in which Ryan is seen driving himself and Mackenzie to their wedding while he’s falling asleep at the wheel, slurring his words, and swerving all over the road.

“Did you take Xanax again?” Mackenzie asked Ryan after shutting off the cameras in the car.

After Ryan Edwards’ shocking drug use was revealed, another Teen Mom OG star is speaking out. Farrah Abraham’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Simon Saran, says that MTV producer Kiki Malone has given Ryan drugs in the past and that someone should “open an investigation” on the subject. Saran ads that Ryan and Mackenzie could have died or killed someone else due to his decision to drive under the influence.

However, this isn’t the first time that Simon Saran has accused Teen Mom OG producer Kiki Malone of giving Ryan Edwards pills. Earlier this month, Simon took to social media to reveal that Kiki had given Ryan pills during shoots. Neither MTV nor Kiki has spoken out about Simon’s claims.

Meanwhile, since the Teen Mom OG finale was filmed, Ryan Edwards has completed a 30-day stint in a rehab facility. Edwards released a statement saying that he is back and “doing well.” Edwards credited the support of his wife and his parents, Jen and Larry, for his ongoing recovery, and he thanked all of the fans for their well-wishes. The Teen Mom OG reunion will air next week on MTV.

