Former Champion In WWE Not Allowed To Go Backstage Last Night After Live Team Blue Event And MITB Match

Last night on SmackDown Live, the second women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match in history took place, and it brought a lot of viewers and attention. One of those in attendance at the Valley View Casino Center in San Diego was former two-time WWE Women’s Champion Lisa Marie Varon who is also known as Victoria. As is the norm with past superstars, she wanted to go backstage to congratulate the women on their great match, but that didn’t quite happen as she thought it would.

This week’s episode of SmackDown Live saw five female superstars from the Team Blue roster battle it out for the Money in the Bank briefcase. There had already been one match at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view, but it ended in controversy and called for a do-over.

As recapped by the official website of WWE, the five women put their bodies on the line once more, and the result ended up being the same. Carmella climbed the ladder and retrieved the MITB briefcase without the assistance of James Ellsworth this time around.

Once it was all over and the show had ended, Victoria wanted to go backstage to congratulate the women on their great match, but she was denied.

According to Wrestling Inc., there is no known reason as to why Victoria wasn’t allowed to go backstage, but according to Victoria, it was the decision of “the office.”

Victoria hasn’t worked for the company since she retired from the company back in 2009. From there, she wanted to have an MMA career, and she returned for a battle royal at WrestleMania XXV, but then, she went on to wrestle in TNA Impact Wrestling off and on for a number of years.

It isn’t exactly known who wouldn’t allow Victoria backstage at SmackDown Live, but it is rather odd that she was denied. There were a bunch of rumors floating around that she would return to WWE for WrestleMania 33 in Orlando earlier this year, but nothing ever came of that speculation.

It’s not like it is out of the ordinary for former WWE superstars to go to events when they take place in their town, and they usually head backstage to visit with friends. As reported by Pro Wrestling Sheet, it happened just this week at Monday Night Raw when a number of former Divas were in attendance in Los Angeles.

There is always the chance that those who were watching over the backstage area at SmackDown Live didn’t realize who Victoria/Lisa Marie Varon was when she tried to enter. Still, it is odd that she would state “the office” wouldn’t let her go in the backstage area to congratulate the women after their Money in the Bank Ladder Match. It doesn’t seem like she holds anything against WWE or them against her, but the situation is rather interesting.

