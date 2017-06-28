Lamar Odom’s Wendy Williams Videos: ‘Kardashian Curse,’ Missing Rob, Khloe’s ‘Revenge Body,’ Tristan Thompson

Lamar Odom appeared on The Wendy Williams Show, and the attached videos of Lamar covering a range of topics are going viral. Lamar came out on The Wendy Williams Show to a standing ovation from the audience, and Odom’s very presence sent Wendy into tears. After giving Wendy plenty of “shoe cam” with his admittedly big feet, Lamar joked about being more handsome than he was tall, at 6-feet, 10-inches in height. Wendy talked about one of the times she remembered seeing Odom in the past when Wendy was in a store with her husband, and Lamar surprised her by buying items for her, without her asking.

“I think God was trying to get my attention to make me stop doing what I was doing.”

However, the talk turned serious when Lamar told Wendy about that fateful day that sent him into a coma that the world didn’t know he’d recover from. Williams reminded Odom that cocaine was found in his system, but Lamar said that he didn’t do any drugs and didn’t have sex with the two women in his room that day. Nevertheless, Odom was forthcoming about his sobriety, with Lamar speaking about how he wanted to stick around and do better for his kids, especially his son, after admitting that he hadn’t done such a good job of it in the past.

Lamar is being credited with being pretty honest and open in his interview with Wendy, as Odom didn’t seem to hold any grudges against Khloe or the Kardashian family. Lamar’s pain was felt by viewers as Odom spoke about missing Rob Kardashian quite a bit, after having lived with Rob for two years.

However, Odom said although he didn’t know why he doesn’t speak with Rob anymore, Lamar understands that he might have hurt Khloe too much for the friendship with Rob to be restored. Odom said that if Khloe were his sister and some guy hurt her that much, he’d understand the anger.

Lamar also barely looked at the photo of Khloe’s “revenge body” that Williams had flashed on the screen. Odom said that Khloe has always been beautiful, ever since the day Lamar saw Kardashian at a Ron Artest party and didn’t know who she was, but walked up to her anyway and began talking. Their whirlwind romance lasted 30 days before they got engaged.

Odom admitted he simply fell in love with Khloe, and that although she was there for him during his illness, he doesn’t think it would be a good idea to get back together with Kardashian. Instead, Lamar thinks he and Khloe should remain apart, and that he wishes Kardashian well with her new romance with Tristan Thompson.

Lamar admitted that he found it painful when Kardashian recently admitted on Keeping Up With the Kardashians that plenty of her pretending to try to get pregnant in past episodes was all a ruse, because Khloe knew Lamar wasn’t in the right state of mind to become a father. Odom said that while Khloe was probably right about that, Lamar wished Khloe would have told him and not viewers.

When Wendy asked about the infamous “Kardashian curse,” wherein some people blame the Kardashian women for having a negative effect upon men, Odom used the opportunity to compliment the Kardashian women by calling them strong women – ones able to withstand some negative pressures that not all men in their lives can stand.

