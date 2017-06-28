’90 Day Fiance’ Danielle Knows Where Mohamed Is, And She’s Going To Get Her Payback

Their divorce may have been final since March, but Danielle is not finished with Mohamed yet. The ex-couple is back on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 2 with new updates on their lives.

In the premiere episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 2, viewers were greeted by a smiling Danielle Mullins. After a tumultuous relationship with her estranged husband, Mohamed Jbali, Danielle is now moving on. She’s looking to buy a new home for her and her daughters after finally getting out of the rentals. She’s also going back to college, and she gushed about her new boyfriend.

However, while things are getting better for Danielle, she still wants to get some payback from Mohamed. She said:

“I want to show him he can’t treat someone like this and expect to get away with it.”

Danielle shared on 90 Day Fiance that after she last saw Mohamed in Miami, he disappeared. She tried to track him down for quite a while, and now she knows where he is.

“He’s going to have a visitor soon, and I’m finally going to get some payback.”

Mohamed has been missing in the past weeks as fans have noticed that he became inactive on his social media accounts. Had he been deported? Danielle told Radar Online that her ex-husband is not yet deported because it takes years to deport someone.

“He’s probably trying to make people wonder what is going on,” Danielle said. Mohamed might resurface anytime soon now that 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 2 has started airing. “He will want to defend himself and blame everyone else,” Danielle added.

Mohamed could also be in trouble with TLC for posting Facebook live videos and saying that they had to redo scenes at the court for the show. His revelations suggest that the drama between him and Danielle in the 90 Day Fiance is fake. He previously said that they got their divorce without fighting, and he didn’t talk to Danielle, contrary to what the season preview showed.

After their divorce had been granted on March 22, Mohamed said he would cancel his green card as soon as possible. He was considering going to Canada to study or to Qatar to work. He might also go home to Tunisia. In last Sunday’s episode, Mohamed was still in Florida, working as a driver and trying to move on with his life as well.

Catch the 90 Day Fiance spin-off series on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

[Featured image by TLC]