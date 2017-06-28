Welcome Back, Lindsay Lohan! A Look At Her New ‘Preemium’ Site — And Her 13-Year-Old ‘Speak’ LP

Of the many ventures entertainer Lindsay Lohan has taken on in her varied career, no one has probably ever expected to speak her name in relation to being “the next celebrity style guru.”

Nonetheless, writers at Vanity Fair report that the former Hollywood “it” girl, now 30 and mostly ignored in the American media, save for the occasional mention of violent interactions with Egor Tarabasov, Lohan’s former fiance, as the Inquisitr noted in late 2016, took to her social media accounts Thursday to announce the launch of her lifestyle blog called Preemium.

“Preemium will offer fans personal diaries, video updates, exclusive personal photos, breaking news, fashion and beauty tutorials, shopping guides, behind the scenes content and much more,” Lohan explained of the new project on her social media accounts.

The site will also apparently serve as the only place where fans of Lindsay can “speak” with her from this point on, as Vanity Fair writers go on to explain.

“As part of the launch [of Preemium, Lindsay] says she has deleted all of her posts from Instagram,” referring to the mass picture pull as a “period of renewal,” according to Vanity Fair, although “it appears she has kept up 39 of them, but to each her own, we guess.”

Accessing Preemium, which Lindsay has yet to publicly open, and its perks will cost the common Lohan fan around $2.99 a month, VF adds.

????????Want to see what I'm really up to? Subscribe to my Preemium – link in bio – will be posting a lot on there these upcoming weeks ???????? A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Jun 23, 2017 at 7:01am PDT

Be that as it may, those who have entry to streaming music services like Apple Music and/or Spotify can revisit an old chapter of Lindsay’s now-rebooted career path right now.

At the height of Lohan’s fame in 2004 following roles in Disney’s The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday, and the then-upcoming update to the Herbie franchise (in which Lohan was given a featured role), Lindsay recorded and released Speak, her first studio album for Casablanca Records on December 7 of that same year.

“Debuting at No. 4 on the Billboard [album] charts, the [Speak] album wasn’t a huge smash,” the music magazine shared on the 10th anniversary of the disc in 2014, “but it was part of Lohan’s most successful year, which included the release of Mean Girls, as well as the filming of Herbie: Fully Loaded.”

The first song on Speak, “First,” was included on the Fully Loaded soundtrack and was pushed as the disc’s third single, but the video for the album’s first, “Rumors,” went on to become a staple on MTV’s Total Request Live and catapulted Lindsay into the world of pop music, with a catchy single about respecting her need for “privacy.”

For Lohan’s next Speak single, the ballad “Over” was chosen to be released with a heart-tugging video directed by Jake Nava, as MTV News shares.

In the emotional music clip, Lindsay channels another 90s and early 2000s entertainer of her particular age range, actress Thora Birch (Hocus Pocus, Ghost World), for a recreation of Birch’s role in the Academy Award-winning American Beauty with Charmed actor Drew Fuller as Lohan’s love interest, and playing the character first portrayed by Wes Bentley in the film.

No other singles were pushed from Speak following the release of “First,” but an album cut that appeared to show the most promise for a potential fourth was the rock-influenced “Nobody ‘Til You,” an angry-chord filled jam that goes against its almost raging instrumentation in its lyrics as Lindsay’s perfectly-suited growl sings the praises of a love that was strong enough to stick around when Lohan’s personal world was at its messiest.

Lindsay Lohan’s Speak album and its follow-up, 2005’s A Little More Personal (Raw), can be heard on Apple Music, Spotify, and other streaming music services. Lohan is now accepting funds for Preemium’s opening on Kickstarter.

[Featured Image by Monika Fellner/Stringer/Getty Images]