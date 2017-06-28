Michael Bond, ‘Paddington Bear’ Creator, Dead at 91 — Tributes Worldwide Pour In

Michael Bond, the creator of Paddington Bear, has died in his home at age 91. It was said that the author had a short battle with an undisclosed illness. HarperCollins, his publisher, announced his passing through a statement.

Bond became a favorite author of children’s literature after his first book, A Bear Called Paddington, turned out to be a big hit. The book was first published in 1958 and it is about a Peruvian bear who loves marmalade.

Paddington Bear is a character that people, both young and old, from all over the world have come to love throughout many generations. Bond wrote at least 25 stories about the marmalade-loving bear. All in all, he published a total of 150 titles like A Guide to Paris.

In any case, the author got the idea of a small bear from Peru in the year 1956. At that time, he was still working as a cameraman on BBC TV. His idea proved to be very successful when he became one of the greatest writers for children’s books. In fact, since Paddington Bear was introduced, Michael Bond’s books have always been on bookstore shelves until today.

In addition to his Paddington book series, Bond further developed his craft and tried writing for TV. He wrote The Herbs for small screen, a children’s show that tells the story of a guinea pig named Olga da Polga.

Bond also published a variety of adult novels and one of the most well-known was titled Monsieur Pamplemousse.

Today is a very sad day. Michael Bond CBE will be missed by many. pic.twitter.com/ZoCb5sU2V9 — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) June 28, 2017

Paddington Bear was also made into a movie and Bond gave his permission as the bear from Peru already appeared on TV and stage. The film is the only version that the Paddington had not done.

In his interview in 2014, the author told the press that he likes the film because all the cast have agreed to be in it because they love Paddington. Bond also attested that while filming the movie, the set was filled with people who grew up watching Paddington, so the atmosphere there has always been lively.

"Paddington is eternally optimistic and always comes back for more" – remembering Michael Bond, who has died aged 91 https://t.co/GYGptBsZHv — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) June 28, 2017

Meanwhile, following the announcement of his death, tributes for Michael Bond started to come in. Actor and director Samuel West tweeted, “Tonight’s bedtime story. Thank you, Michael Bond, for two childhoods full of your tales – one past, and one to come.”

Writer Jack Xatzinikolas also wrote on social media, “‘Please look after this bear.’ Oh Michael, we will. Rest in peace and thanks for my childhood dreams.”

We are so sad to read about the passing of Michael Bond, creator of our friend Paddington Bear. RIP Michael. #pleaselookafterthisbear pic.twitter.com/OA3JuO8SKb — GWR Help (@GWRHelp) June 28, 2017

As mentioned in The Guardian, Michael Bond was born in Newbury, Berkshire, in 1926. The author published his last Paddington book titled Paddington’s Finest Hour in April.

[Featured Image by John Stillwell/Getty Images]