Will Smith divorce rumors have hit the internet again, this time claiming that Jada Pinkett Smith is leaving her husband for a new man. It’s certainly not the first time that rumors of a Will Smith split have surfaced — and it probably won’t be the last. Thankfully, however, the rumors have already been debunked.

This go around, it was MediaTakeOut that made claims that Jada Pinkett Smith was leaving her husband for August Alsina. The bogus report claimed that Alsina proclaimed his love for Jada and questioned whether Jada would leave Will for him. The site went on to say that Will and Jada’s marriage might be in trouble.

Gossip Cop was quick to call out the site, debunking the divorce rumors. Gossip Cop pointed out that the quote from Alsina used by MediaTakeOut to help facilitate their rumor was actually from Alsina’s Instagram page. Apparently, he wrote about Jada Pinkett Smith and even referred to the actress as his best friend. Jada Pinkett Smith and August Alsina have been very good friends for several years, so Alsina’s post isn’t telling us anything new.

MediaTakeOut’s decision to take that post to another level may have just been in poor taste. According to Gossip Cop, Alsina doesn’t have a good relationship with his mother, and Jada Pinkett Smith has been a great role model and female friend to him. The site also points out that Alsina has even gotten close to Jada’s mom, who has been a mother-figure to him for many, many years.

A GODDESS. A legend. A bestfriend. I never wanna do life without you! EVER! I love you with my whole existence. A post shared by Yungin' (@augustalsina) on Jun 25, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

Interestingly enough, Alsina has posted about being really close to other female celeb, including Queen Latifa. And Gossip Cop makes it quite clear that Alsina and Queen Latifa aren’t in any kind of romantic relationship either.

Only love and kisses when I'm in the presence of a Queen. ???? So inspired by this radiant woman. She is #BlackExcellence A post shared by Yungin' (@augustalsina) on Jun 26, 2017 at 4:36pm PDT

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been married since 1997. They have one of the strongest relationships in Hollywood, which makes them a prime target for tabloids. However, the two are more than happy together despite MediaTakeOut’s attempt at splitting them up.

“They just spent a week sailing in a yacht around Greece with their family and friends,” a source told Gossip Cop.

[Featured Image by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images]