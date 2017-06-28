Phaedra Parks Gives Update On Sons After ‘RHOA’ Scandal But Deletes Pictures Of Her Mother

Phaedra Parks shocked everyone when she was caught lying on the previous season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Phaedra had been linked to the Kandi Burruss rumor, where Kandi supposedly wanted to drug Porsha Williams for the sake of having sex with her. Porsha believed this to be true and hired Parks to represent her. During the reunion special, Williams learned that Parks had lied to her about it, possibly to create some distance between them. Parks essentially dropped off the earth after the truth came out.

Phaedra did surface to give a vague statement to PEOPLE magazine, where she said that things happen for a reason. She was also rumored to be fired from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, as producers felt it was a harmful lie that could have been costly for Kandi. These days, Phaedra is posting and deleting posts on Instagram. According to a new tweet, Phaedra Parks recently gave an update on her sons, who remain unharmed in this horrible rumor scandal. Even though they may be too young to understand what has gone on, fans still want to know if they are doing alright.

After the rumor had surfaced, many fans called for the children to be removed from Phaedra’s care. Of course, these were extreme measures, but it showed just how upset people were about this rape lie.

Many fans called for Parks to be fired from The Real Housewives of Atlanta because they felt she wasn’t acting like a “real housewife” by making up lies. Bravo has yet to issue a statement about her role on the show, but it sounds like Phaedra is still dealing with the backlash of her lies.

Over the past couple of days, Phaedra Parks has celebrated her mother, who recently earned herself a degree. She shared pictures from her mother’s graduation on Instagram but later deleted the pictures. While the images were up, Parks got rude and aggressive comments that hinted that she was a horrible daughter. Clearly, Real Housewives of Atlanta fans have yet to forgive her for her lies.

What do you think of Phaedra Parks? Are you happy to hear that her sons are unaffected by the drama? Are you surprised to hear that she’s deleted images, possibly due to mean comments?

