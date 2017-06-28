Brad & Angelina ‘Pact’ Story Is Not True

Reports that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie made a “pact” to be on better terms for the sake of their children are untrue. The initial report came from Hollywood Life, with an unnamed source telling the site that the former couple decided that they would no longer diss each other in front of their six children. The source told the site that Brad and Angelina agreed no to talk negatively about each other in private or in public.

However, according to Gossip Cop, no such conversation or agreement took place. The popular rumor-debunking site reported that Brad and Angelina don’t talk bad about each other in front of their kids (or in public) because that’s just how they are as people. The former couple didn’t come to any kind of formal agreement and most certainly didn’t have a pact of any kind. No paperwork was signed, and no lawyers were consulted. It just is what it is.

Gossip Cop goes on to point out that they have had to repeatedly debunk stories published on the Hollywood Life website. The site rarely puts out legitimate stories about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, and this time was no different. Gossip Cop claims that Hollywood Life didn’t have much of a leg to stand on with this particular story, which seemed to be fabricated based on common sense. Of course, Brad and Angelina aren’t going to diss each other. While their marriage didn’t work out, the two are grown adults with six children, who live life in the public eye. There didn’t need to be a pact for that, nor did there need to be a source or an insider to confirm that.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been doing their best to keep their divorce proceedings out of the public eye. They are also in the middle of figuring out a solid custody agreement that is fair to both of them and their children. During these proceedings, there haven’t been any pacts made. Brad and Angelina are just doing what they can to get through it all, keeping their kids at the forefront of their minds.

