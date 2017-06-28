Malia And Sasha Obama Continue Extravagant Vacation With Parents In Indonesia

Malia and Sasha Obama are continuing their extravagant vacation with their parents in Indonesia as part of an excursion leading up to their father’s appearance at a conference later this week. The Obamas just ended their five-day stay at the Four Seasons Resort in Bali where the cost is $2,500 and up a night. They’re now headed to the city of Yogyakarta, the place where Barack Obama lived several years as a child in the 1960s after his mother married her second husband.

Malia and Sasha Obama were driven with their parents to a luxury hotel in the downtown area of Yogyakarta after they landed by private jet at the city’s military airport. They looked happy and relaxed as they greeted onlookers, Daily Mail reports. There were roughly 650 Indonesian security agents assigned to secure the Obamas in Yogyakarta.

According to the report, the Obamas will visit Borobudur, the 9th-century Buddhist temple, as well as the Hindu temple of Prambanan during their two-day vacation in the city. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has also invited the Obamas to visit the Bogor Palace in West Java during their nine-day trip in Indonesia.

On Monday, Malia and Sasha Obama were photographed with their parents white water rafting on a river in Bali. On Tuesday, they visited a temple and had on yellow sarongs over their clothes. It’s customary for women to wear sarongs when visiting holy sites in Bali.

In the newest photos released, Malia wore a casual blue dress that buttoned down the front and had mid-length sleeves; she paired the look with sandals. Sasha wore a black jumper-like dress over a t-shirt with tennis shoes. The former first daughters were snapping photos of the scenery.

Local reports reveal that the Obamas have visited several tourist sites since arriving in Indonesia, such as a museum and scenic rice terraces in Ubad.

Barack Obama will be a keynote speaker at the Indonesian Diaspora Congress in Jakarta on July 1.

Malia, 18, and Sasha, 16, are enjoying summer break before they both begin school again. Malia took a gap year after graduating her senior year at Sidwell Friends in Washington, D.C.; she’ll begin her studies at Harvard this fall. Sasha just celebrated her sweet sixteenth birthday and will resume school at Sidwell Friends in September.

