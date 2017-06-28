Here’s How You Can See ‘Spider-Man Homecoming’ Live Tonight At The Hollywood World Premiere

One of the most anticipated movies of the summer is the latest Marvel reboot of the Spider-Man franchise called Spider-Man: Homecoming. The film, which stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker, the boy who would become Spider-Man, picks up where the events of Captain America: Civil War left off.

Now, fans of the Marvel universe can tune in when the world premiere of the film happens tonight in Hollywood, CA, beginning at 9:00 P.M. EST.

In a press release for Spider-Man Homecoming‘s world premiere, Marvel Studios announced that, in cooperation with Sony Pictures (who will be distributing the film), fans could watch online as the stars of the film, and more, arrive at the TCL Chinese Theater on Hollywood Blvd.

“Co-Hosted by Marvel.com’s Tamara Krinsky and Lorraine Cink, hear directly from the biggest names in the biz. Scheduled to appear are from the film: Tom Holland, Robert Downey, Jr., Michael Keaton, Marisa Tomei, Zendaya, Tyne Daly, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revolori, Donald Glover, Bokeen Woodbine, Laura Harrier, Hannibal Buress, Jon Favreau, and Michael Chernus. Also scheduled to make appearances are Jon Watts (director), Kevin Feige (producer), Amy Pascal (producer), and so many more.”

The live stream of the premiere can be seen below at the appropriate time. Be sure to tune in just a little bit before so that you can get through!

Meanwhile, aside from Holland in the lead role, we’ll have to wait and see what roles some of the other actors in Spider-Man: Homecoming will be playing.

Polygon recently spoke to star Jona Xiao about diversity in Hollywood, and her role in the film. The actress, while confirming that she liked working with Marisa Tomei (who plays Aunt May Parker), she really couldn’t disclose much about her role in the film.

“One of the actors I got to work with was Marisa Tomei [Aunt May],” Xiao said. “It was very exciting to work with someone I’ve respected for so long. She actually cast me in my role. She was a part of the team who got to select the actor for that particular role.”

The actress also went on to say that she was cast in the role on Tomei’s recommendation and that her role was very “pivotal” in the further development of both Peter Parker and the Spider-Man character.

This summer, swing into action with specially priced “TRUE BELIEVERS: #SPIDERMAN” comics! Available at your local comic shops 6/28 & 7/5.????️ pic.twitter.com/5VbybUXeU3 — Spider-Man (@SpiderMan) May 4, 2017

And there’s another interesting thing to keep in mind about Spider-Man: Homecoming — the costumed hero was actually in another Marvel film, and this film was hinted at very early in the game.

The Huffington Post recently spoke with Tom Holland, and he confirmed this to be true. Even though this was a long-held “fan theory,” one that didn’t really have confirmation either way, hearing Holland confirm it made many fans happy.

“I can confirm that, that is Peter Parker,” Holland said. “No way, for sure?” we asked again. “I can confirm that as of today. I literally had a conversation with Kevin Feige only 20 minutes ago. Maybe I’ve just done a big, old spoiler, but it’s out there now,” said Holland. “It’s cool. I like the idea that Peter Parker has been in the universe since the beginning.” We like it, too, Tom. After all, what’s Marvel without a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man?”

Here’s the part in the film that Holland is referring to.

