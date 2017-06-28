An 11-Year-Old Boy Gets A 22-Year-Old Woman Pregnant: Now Mom Of ~3-Year-Old, Marissa Mowry Arrested [Video]

The below photo from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office shows the booking photo of Marissa Mowry, a woman who is now 25 years of age. However, Marissa was 22 years of age when Mowry got pregnant by a boy of only 11 in 2014. As a result, Marissa has been arrested. The ABC Action News report states that Mowry had a baby in October 2014, making the child now nearly 3 years of age.

With Mowry’s child sex victim being only 11 years of age when their sexual relations began, that means that at 14 years of age, the young boy is the father of a soon-t0-be 3-year-old child. Marissa is being charged with not only sexually victimizing the boy as an 11-year-old when she was 22 years of age, but the sexual relations reportedly continued between Mowry and her victim several times, while boy aged from 11 years of age to a 14-year-old boy.

Marissa hails from Port Richey, a city in Pasco County, Florida, which is a suburb of the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater area. Mowry was investigated by detectives who finished their investigation and arrested Mowry on Tuesday afternoon. Marissa was taken into custody without incident. Now the young mom faces sexual battery charges for acts committed against her even younger victim, as Mowry was transported to the Hillsborough County Jail. The sexual intercourse happened when Mowry and her victim were at a Hillsborough County home in January 2014.

According to ABC Action News, Marissa’s boyfriend was nearly in tears when he spoke to a reporter in the wake of Mowry’s arrest. According to the report, Mowry’s boyfriend had no idea that an 11-year-old boy had gotten her pregnant, with the assumption that the 3-year-old child was not fathered by an 11-year-old boy.

Woman who got pregnant by 11-year-old arrested, makes first court appearance at 8:30AM https://t.co/7pIj34dGQ7 pic.twitter.com/H3lLXs0kPa — ABC Action News (@abcactionnews) June 28, 2017

Mowry worked in food services at Busch Gardens prior to her arrest. Now Marissa is set to appear in court after her arrest to face charges of the sexual battery against a child younger than 12 years of age, including a host of felony charges. Mowry’s nearly 3-year-old child has been placed with a responsible adult, presumably not the 14-year-old boy who is the child’s father.

While Marissa is being held at the county jail without bail, it’s not clear if authorities used DNA tests to determine the child’s paternity.

