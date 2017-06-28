Dakota Johnson On Jamie Dornan: ‘We’re Having An Affair’

Fifty Shades Freed movie actress Dakota Johnson revealed her true feelings for her co-star Jamie Dornan.

Both Dakota and Jamie have been under media speculation ever since they first featured in 2015 release Fifty Shades of Grey. Their portrayal of Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey left many to wonder about the reason behind their intense chemistry. Many fans and online media publications went on to suggest that Johnson and Dornan were having a secret affair on the sets of Fifty Shades of Grey.

On multiple occasions, both the stars have shut down such rumors and set all the records straight. The Irish actor, who is happily married to Amelia Warner, said during many interviews that he shares a deep friendship with the actress. Even 21 Jump Street star revealed that she trusts her co-star a lot and all the sex scenes for the feature film were nothing but a part of the script.

However, their respective statements made news in all the wrong way. Fans started to wonder about their secret affair behind the scenes.

When Dakota read about such rumors, she shut them down with just one statement.

“We hate each other and we’re having an affair, so everybody’s right. How about that?”

This won’t be for the first time when the Need For Speed actress talked about her true feelings for Jamie. During her recent interview, she opened up about her closeness with her co-star and how media perceive it in the wrong sense.

According to her, the friendship with Jamie is based on immense trust and during the filming of the erotic drama series, the actor protected her whenever she needed him.

“I love Jamie, I trust him and I really couldn’t tell you if I could have done this without him.”

If this was not the case, then many people critiqued Dakota and Jamie during the promotional events of the first part in the erotic NSFW series. There were even rumors that they both hate each other and were very happy that they will not have to work together in future ever again. However, Sam Taylor-Johnson, who directed Fifty Shades of Grey, shut down all such rumors during her interview with USA Today in 2015. She said,

“Everyone likes to gossip. And so many stories are utterly untrue. They’re funny and sweet together. I don’t know if everyone expected them to have a Kristen Stewart/Robert Pattinson thing. Jamie is married with a small baby. Dakota is in a relationship… It’s a movie. It was work. They get along fine.”

When Anastasia and Christian chased the dawn. #TBT #FiftyShades A post shared by Fifty Shades Darker (@fiftyshadesmovie) on Aug 11, 2016 at 4:41pm PDT

During the same interview, Jamie talked about his relationship and feelings towards his co-star. According to him, the reason why he was cast to play Christian was his onscreen presence with Dakota and after working on such intense film, they finally became friends.

Fans will get to see Dakota Johnson portraying Anastasia Steele and Jamie Dornan reprising his role of Christian Grey for the last time in the upcoming Fifty Shades Freed. The last part in the erotic drama series is scheduled to release on February 9, 2018. Are you excited to watch the film? Sound off your views in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Fifty Shades Movies/Universal Studios]