‘Real Housewives Of New York’ Couples News: Who Is Sonja’s Frenchie? Are Carole And Adam Still Together?

Real Housewives of New York has introduced a few new couples this season. After Sonja Morgan lost Tom D’Agostino to Luanne de Lesseps last year, she hooked up with a French guy she originally tagged for her new bestie, Tinsley Mortimer. Who is Morgan’s new man? And are Carole and Adam still a thing?

According to Romper, Morgan’s new flame is a Frenchman named Edgar Vaudeville. The RHONY star never expected Vaudeville to stick around because he doesn’t meet all of her long-term requirements. Namely, Vaudeville is younger than Morgan and she wanted to meet a guy who already had kids. Despite these shortcomings, Vaudeville has already moved in with Morgan, though it’s clear their romance isn’t without drama.

“I wanted somebody who already had children,” Morgan revealed. “He says, ‘Oh, I don’t need to have children.’ But then Carole [Radziwill], always being so sensible, goes, ‘Oh, he’ll want children! Look what happened with Demi Moore 10 years down the road. They always want children.'”

Indeed, a few episodes in and Vaudeville is already thinking about adopting. While Morgan was clearly disappointed with the baby talk, she invited Vaudeville to de Lesseps’ post-wedding event and introduced him to the rest of the Real Housewives of New York cast.

For all you wondering who "Frenchie" is. And I'm pretty sure you know who is on the right if you follow #French politics #presidentmacron2017 #France

Apart from wanting kids, Morgan and Vaudeville are actually a pretty good couple. Vaudeville owns and operates hotels and spends his time in both Paris and New York. He also does a lot of charity work, including helping the New York Center for Children, which specializes in child abuse.

While Morgan and Vaudeville are going strong, how is Carole Radziwill’s relationship with Adam Kenworthy? Romper reports that they are still dating and recently enjoyed a romantic trip to Puerto Rico. The couple was spotted at the El San Juan resort and sources claim they had a great time together. Although their romance hasn’t cooled down, fans shouldn’t expect them to take things to the next level anytime soon. They both seem content with things and don’t want to put labels on their relationship just yet.

Is that a gun or are you happy to see me?

Meanwhile, not all the couples on RHONY are having a good time. According to Daily Mail, D’Agostino recently bashed his marriage with de Lesseps while talking to his ex, Missy. When asked about how he likes married life, D’Agostino told Missy that he is still adjusting to the changes.

“It’s like a dog with a collar,” he explained.

