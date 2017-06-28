What Happened To Melania Trump’s Anti-Bullying Campaign?

Melania Trump took a firm stance against bullying during her husband’s presidential campaign last November — but she hasn’t picked up the issue since he got into office. Melania’s vow to fight bullying came while Donald Trump was neck deep in a sexual assault scandal. Was Melania pretending to care about bullying just to improve her husband’s image?

According to Salon, Melania’s anti-bullying campaign kicked off after a video leaked showing Donald and Billy Bush talking about how they sexually assault women. Melania attempted to salvage Donald’s image by launching an attack against cyberbullying, something her husband ironically does on a frequent basis.

“My passion is the same [as I’ve said in the past]: helping children and helping women. And also, I see now in 21st century, the social media, it’s very damaging for the children,” Melania said at the time. “We need to guide them and teach them about social media, because I see a lot of negativity on it, and we need to help them. It has some positive effects as well, because this is the life that we live in now. But has a lot of negativity as well. And I see more and more children being hurt by it… A lot of bullying.”

Melania brought up the subject up again on the campaign trail and told the crowd that society has become too mean and rough, especially online. She also said that people, namely Americans, should come up with better ways to communicate with each other online instead of bullying. The only problem with Melania’s anti-bullying campaign is that she hasn’t spoken a word about it since Donald moved into the White House.

Multiple media outlets have reached out to Melania Trump about bullying but she hasn’t clarified where she stands on the issue. Stephanie Grisham, Melania’s spokeswoman, claims that she has been thinking about the subject over the past couple of months and coming up with a game plan.

“Mrs. Trump is being very thoughtful when it comes to building out her initiatives,” Grisham shared.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Melania will be launching her anti-bullying campaign after all. A source close to the first lady revealed that she has put aside her anti-bullying initiative because she is simply too busy with other projects. Does this mean Melania was faking her concern on the campaign trail?

To be fair, Melania eased her way into her role as first lady and only recently moved into the White House. According to The Daily Beast, Melania recently confirmed on social media that she is finally living with Donald in Washington. Melania has been living in Trump Tower and taking care of her son, Barron, while he finished out the school year.

It still isn’t clear if Melania will ever find time to address her anti-bullying campaign during her husband’s term in office. She has not commented on the rumors that she only pretending to care to get Donald elected.

[Featured Image by Joe Raedle/Getty Images]