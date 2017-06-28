Barron Trump Enjoys White House Life, Claims Ivanka Trump, Admitting One Of Her Kids Is ‘Traumatized’

First Son Barron Trump is enjoying life in the White House after moving in earlier this month with First Lady Melania Trump, according to Ivanka Trump. But while she’s enthusiastic about what life in Washington, D.C., has to offer when it comes to her 11-year-old brother, Ivanka confessed that at least one of her children has some issues with play dates in the famous mansion where their dad, Donald, rules as President Trump. Her other kids, however, according to the mom of three, have fun visiting their famous grandfather.

Even though Barron only moved with his mom, Melania, a few weeks ago to Washington, D.C., he’s already creating memories that will last a lifetime when it comes to his White House life. And they mostly focus on fun with his nieces and nephews. Noting that “kids will be kids,” Yahoo News reported that Uncle Barron and Ivanka’s kids have been having play dates just like typical children their age.

In an interview with Fox & Friends on Tuesday, Ivanka dished up details about what life is like both for Barron and her children when it comes to time spent at the White House. Their play dates occur in a place where history is made, but there’s nothing scholarly when it comes to the kids’ fun, admitted Trump. She also shared that her young brother makes it much more enjoyable for her children when they visit the home housing the president and first lady.

“Now with Barron here they have so much fun together and they are so young. They’re really just kids.”

And while some view visiting the White House as a once-in-a-lifetime experience, Ivanka’s kids are “just enjoying it,” she shared. The children, who range in age from 5-year-old Arabella to 3-year-old Joseph and 1-year-old Theodore, also are among the privileged visitors who get to visit the Oval Office when the president is present.

But while most individuals call him President Trump, he has a different title when it comes to Ivanka’s kids. To Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore, he’s just Grandpa.

“[Ivanka’s kids] spend a lot of time in the Oval [Office] with their grandfather, which is a lot of fun for them.”

However, for Joseph, it’s not always so much fun, according to his famous mom. While she enjoys listening to her children’s laughter as they chase First Son Barron around, she admitted that “poor Joseph” sometimes ends up in tears to the point of being “traumatized” by the tag team of her brother and daughter.

“Barron and Arabella don’t wait for him and he’s three and a half,” explained Ivanka.

Trump revealed that the mischievous duo send little Joseph off on “random chases,” distracting the 3-year-old and sending the little boy “off in different directions.” The result is somewhat traumatic, admitted Ivanka.

“They traumatize Joseph a little bit.”

The 35-year-old daughter of Donald Trump understands that for her children, visiting the White House is all about childish playtime. Although she allows them to have fun, Trump shared that she takes time to provide them with “history lessons everyday in the best possible way.”

Those history lessons, however, are based on what’s appropriate for her children’s different ages. Although her young sons are a tad too youthful to fully comprehend what it means to have a grandfather who is the president of the United States, Ivanka revealed that at 5, her daughter takes pride in grandpa’s position.

“[Arabella] thinks it’s really cool, but she likes to remind him frequently that god is still much more powerful,” said Trump.

Despite taking time to put her grandpa in his place, Arabella does recognize what it means to be the president, according to Ivanka.

“[Arabella, 5, is] so proud of [Donald Trump].”

The little girl even behaves better now that grandpa lives in the White House, noted her mom. Arabella “senses” the importance of Trump’s position, theorized Ivanka.

“She’s a little bit more well-behaved with him now than she used to be. She recognizes how special the position that he’s in is and she behaves a little bit better,” added the mom of three.

