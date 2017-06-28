@RealDonaldTrump Rages Against #AmazonWashingtonPost, Claims Amazon Pays No Taxes – Fake ‘Time’ Cover Revenge?

The @realDonaldTrump Twitter account has gone after Amazon, using the #AmazonWashingtonPost hashtag to make claims about Amazon and the Washington Post that some pundits are calling flat out fake news, or revenge by President Donald Trump for the Washington Post exposing Trump’s fake Time magazine covers displayed at various Trump properties. A new tweet from President Trump claims that Amazon doesn’t pay “internet taxes” and claims that the Washington Post is the guardian of Amazon not paying the internet taxes that Mr. Trump claims Amazon should be paying.

“The #AmazonWashingtonPost, sometimes referred to as the guardian of Amazon not paying internet taxes (which they should) is FAKE NEWS!”

The ironic nature of President Trump’s tweet criticizing Amazon with claims that the company doesn’t pay taxes isn’t lost on those criticizing Mr. Trump for not revealing his much-discussed tax returns. President Trump’s fake Time magazine cover was exposed by Washington Post reporter David A. Fahrenthold, and now the embarrassing article that let the world know about the fake 2009 Time magazine cover has led to Time asking the Trump Organization to remove the fake Time covers. As seen in the next tweet from the Huffington Post, an austere looking Trump appeared on the over of the fake Time magazine.

Time Asks Trump To Remove Fake Cover From Business Properties https://t.co/b6dU1rUEyA — Richard McFadyen???????? (@RTMcFadyen) June 28, 2017

The fake Time magazine covers, which proclaimed Trump’s Apprentice as a “television smash” and proclaimed that “TRUMP IS HITTING ON ALL FRONTS. . . EVEN TV!” is being pointed to as the impetus for Trump’s new Twitter rage against the Washington Post and Amazon.

—Amazon pays taxes

—Amazon collects state sales tax

—There's no internet tax

—WaPo exposed Trump's fake TIME covers

—POTUS threatens company https://t.co/v88qBGX8z1 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 28, 2017

As reported by Bradd Jaffy of NBC News, Trump threatened Amazon before he even became President Trump, as seen in the below video. Trump claimed that Jeff Bezos of Amazon bought the Washington Post in order to have political influence, and threatened that if he became President Trump, Amazon would have problems.

President Trump attacks Amazon, incorrectly claiming it owns Washington Post for tax purposes https://t.co/mV3kQSchtZ — Simple Staffing (@itssimplestaff) June 28, 2017

Apparently, President Trump appears to not like the reporting the Washington Post has done on him, and it seems Mr. Trump is attempting to follow through on giving Amazon and the Washington Post the problems Trump promised them on the campaign trail.

Trump on Amazon: "If I become president, oh do they have problems. They're going to have such problems". • $AMZNhttps://t.co/208DgKJM8o — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) February 26, 2016

As a result of Trump’s tweet, Google Trends reports that the search term “Trump Amazon” has exploded more than 4,000 percent.

Amazon's current stance on sales taxes, from its SEC filings. pic.twitter.com/ijkGTqWvMT — Tim Hanrahan (@TimJHanrahan) June 28, 2017

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]