Mariah Carey made it known during a recent television interview that she is tired of being asked about her ex-fiance, James Packer’s whereabouts.

The diva arrived in Tel Aviv on Monday to promote her partnership with the skincare line Premier Dead Sea Cosmetics, but questions turned to her billionaire ex who is under investigation for corruption.

According to the Times of Israel, Packer has been wanted for questioning by the police since March regarding allegations of corruption and illegal gift giving to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

When Carey was asked by a reporter from Israel’s Channel 2 News about a dinner she attended with her ex and Netanyahu, she said, “I was eating the food. They had some food there that was pretty good. I don’t know. I was just there because I was invited to a dinner.”

Mimi was then pressed further about if she had any him information on where the Australian businessman might be to which she replied, as only she can, with “I don’t know where the motherf**ker is.”

Her blunt answer had the reporter and camera crew laughing.

“How am I supposed to know?” Carey asked, adding, “I really have no idea about the political stuff. I don’t pay attention to it.”

The Hollywood Reporter noted that following a barrage of more questions about Packer by the Israeli media, the 47-year-old canceled an appearance on Tuesday, but she remains in the country to promote the cosmetics line.

The current investigation alleges that Netanyahu accepted gifts from several businessmen, including movie producer Arnon Milchan, even though elected officials are forbidden to do so. Reports also claim that Packer gave Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, and Yossi Cohen, the head of the Israeli intelligence agency, tickets to Carey’s concert, as well as luxury vacations that amounted to more than $100,000. Netanyahu though has maintained that the gifts were personal offerings from friends, not a sign of corruption. Israeli police have not questioned Carey about the case.

The “We Belong Together” artist and Packer met in 2014. They got engaged in January of 2016 but called that off last October. A small bit of their relationship and ultimate split played out on the musician’s reality show titled Mariah’s World. In November, Carey was linked to her backup dancer, Brian Tanaka, and the two have been spotted together on and off ever since. The singer was previously married to Nick Cannon, with whom she shares 6-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

