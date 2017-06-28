Is Katie Maloney And Tom Schwartz’ Marriage Truly Over Thanks To ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Drama?

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mary Jane and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Katie Maloney was eager to get the wedding of her dreams last year, as she spent months planning her lavish “forest chic” wedding to Tom Schwartz. While Tom had hoped they could keep the wedding at a mere $15,000 for the entire thing, Katie’s dream was well over $50,000 and he had to realize that she was running the show. To Maloney’s credit, the wedding was stunning and her Vanderpump Rules co-stars were in tears as they said “I do” to one another. But it sounds like the honeymoon phase is already over as the couple nears their one-year anniversary as a married couple.

According to a new Radar Online report, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz‘s marriage may be over according to some sources. Apparently, Katie is spending too much time with her co-stars and not enough time with her husband. Tom is supposedly angry and upset that Maloney is choosing to spend her time with the mean girls of Vanderpump Rules, Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder. And Tom has every right to be mad, as Kristen was the one who kept pushing the story that Tom had cheated on Katie is Las Vegas prior to their wedding.

It is an unknown source that has spilled the beans on Katie Maloney’s marriage troubles, but it sounds like there’s nothing but love in the air on social media. While people can make assumptions based on social media posts, it sounds like Katie and Tom are doing just fine. Jax Taylor recently joked that their marriage was over because Tom was spending all of their money, but it sounds like he was just feeding into the rumors.

Of course, many Vanderpump Rules fans believe that this marriage was doomed from the beginning. Katie and Tom have fought many times and they have both threatened to end their relationship. Before the wedding, Schwartz even questioned whether he wanted to marry Katie. Maybe they shouldn’t have gotten married so quickly.

What do you think of Katie Maloney’s marriage possibly being in trouble? Would you be surprised if they are indeed struggling to make their marriage work?

