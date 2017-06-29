Andre Iguodala Goes Free Agent Next Season, Draws Interest From At Least Seven Teams

Golden State Warriors’ small forward/shooting guard Andre Iguodala is set to become a free agent next season and speculations are rife that the former NBA Finals MVP is now being circled by at least seven teams.

The 2017 NBA Finals Champion Golden State Warriors will most likely maintain their core four — Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson — but things might take a different turn for the team’s other key player, Andre Iguodala.

Numerous reports revealed that the 33-year-old veteran player is now under the radar of at least seven teams, all trying to target him ahead of his free agency. According to ESPN, rebuilding teams are now showing interest to sign Andre Iguodala in an attempt to knock off the Golden State Warriors next season.

These teams include the Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Clippers, Orlando Magic, Brooklyn Nets, and Utah Jazz. Reports added that these teams should be willing to shell out at least $20 million to acquire Andre Iguodala since his value will most likely increase. In the past season, Andre Iguodala made $11.1 million with the Golden State Warriors.

Although the 2015 NBA Finals MVP has not confirmed whether or not he will take meetings with the other teams, a report by The Vertical revealed that he “plans to seriously consider other teams in July.”

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors will not make it easy for other teams to get Andre Iguodala. It can be recalled that the 2017 NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant reportedly decided to opt out his player option next season and re-sign with the team for less than his maximum — $4 million lower to be exact.

Kevin Durant’s move is expected to give the reigning champion capacity to re-sign veteran player Andre Iguodala.

Teams who are interested in signing Andre Iguodala are already taking necessary steps to make it happen, it has been alleged. According to reports, the San Antonio Spurs have “discussed internally” about the possibility of getting Iguodala from the Golden State Warriors along with the Los Angeles Clippers’ Chris Paul.

The Utah Jazz, on the other hand, consider Andre Iguodala as a “top priority” at small forward should Gordon Hayward go free agent.

Andre Iguodala has played 13 NBA seasons and has numerous awards under his belt. In 2015, he became the NBA Finals MVP, while this year, he became a finalist in the Sixth Man of The Year Award.

He was also a former NBA All-Star who made two All-Defensive teams. Andre Iguodala also won two gold medals with the USA Basketball in 2010 World Championship team and 2012 Olympic team.

[Featured Image by David Zalubowski/AP Images]